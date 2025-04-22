My overwhelming endorsement by Assembly Members a huge challenge for me to deliver - George Justice Arthur

The newly confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Cape Coast, Honourable George Justice Arthur, has expressed deep gratitude for the unanimous support he received from the Assembly Members, describing the endorsement as both humbling and a significant responsibility.

In an interview with GBC Radio Central on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, Hon. Arthur extended his appreciation to the President and Vice President for the trust placed in him. He noted that the overwhelming endorsement reflected the Assembly Members' strong belief in the President’s choice and their collective hope for progress in Cape Coast.

Touching on his immediate priorities, Hon. Arthur identified a key challenge in the city's development: the evasion of building permits and property tax by developers. "Any developer who has any house or project must have a building permit, and all those not paying property tax must be prepared to do so. It's something I intend to achieve in my first 120 days in office," he emphasized.

He further revealed a new governance model anchored on 120-day performance targets. "This would give Cape Coasters the opportunity to track the performance of the MCE every 3 months," he said, explaining that the approach would foster accountability and ensure continuous progress. He added that the structured plan would help keep the city on a steady path of development.

Mr. Arthur also mentioned plans to initiate an audit—pending formal approval—to assess the assets and liabilities of the Cape Coast Metropolis. This, he explained, would provide a clearer picture of the Assembly's current standing. "This would help us chart a new course and direction for Cape Coast," he stated.

When asked to evaluate the performance of his predecessor, the MCE was measured in his response, indicating that a proper assessment would be possible only after the audit. However, he acknowledged a key shortcoming in the previous administration. "I would build a very, very cordial relationship with my MPs to aid development in the Metropolis. The MPs are agents of development," he stressed, hinting at a more collaborative approach moving forward.

After the interview, Hon. Arthur paid a courtesy call on GBC Radio Central’s Regional Director, Mr. Prakah Anderson. Mr. Anderson outlined the station’s dual mandate of public service and commercial broadcasting, and pledged GBC Radio Central’s support in helping the Assembly achieve its development goals. He assured the MCE of the station's readiness to partner with the Assembly to move the metropolis forward.

The visit ended with an exchange of pleasantries, and both parties reaffirmed their commitment to collaboration in support of Cape Coast’s progress.

As Hon. Arthur officially assumes office, public sentiment remains cautiously optimistic. While many residents hope he will bring renewed energy and innovation to the city’s leadership, others are waiting to see whether this term will mark a turning point or continue in the old ways. His unanimous endorsement by the Assembly Members signals strong initial support—but now, all eyes are on how he will turn that into tangible development for Cape Coast.