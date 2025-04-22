ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in major demolition exercise

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
Social News TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in major demolition exercise
TUE, 22 APR 2025

In a bold effort to protect Ghana’s environmental heritage, the Tema Development Corporation Limited (TDC), in collaboration with the National Security and the Ghana Armed Forces, has carried out a major demolition exercise at the Sakumono Ramsar site in the Greater Accra Region.

The operation was launched to reclaim state lands and preserve the ecological integrity of the protected wetland, which has seen increasing encroachment by unauthorized developments. The demolition targeted illegal structures recently erected on the site, many of which pose a threat to the area’s natural drainage system.

Leading the exercise, TDC’s Managing Director, Mr. Courage Nunekpeku, stressed the urgent need to act, especially as the rainy season approaches.

“This is about safeguarding lives, the environment, and state lands,” Mr. Nunekpeku said. “We cannot allow illegal developers to destroy a natural buffer zone that is crucial for water flow and biodiversity.”

He expressed concern over the rapid pace of encroachment, noting that many developers were building overnight in an attempt to avoid detection.

During the exercise, a group of traditional leaders who had allegedly allocated parts of the land to private developers arrived at the scene. They appealed for the demolition to be halted and pledged to engage TDC through appropriate channels to seek a peaceful and lawful resolution.

Despite the appeal, the demolitions continued, with TDC insisting that the ecological integrity of the Ramsar site must not be compromised.

The operation later extended to Community 10 in Tema, another location within the Ramsar buffer zone, where a developer identified only as “Big Sam” was caught filling the wetland with gravel and constructing apartment blocks.

An outraged Mr. Nunekpeku said the developer had been warned several times but continued to flout the law.

“This blatant disregard for the law is unacceptable,” he said. “We are sending a strong message today that such actions will not be tolerated.”

As part of the enforcement effort, an illegally constructed fence wall designed to block access to the wetland was also demolished, signaling a clear warning to other encroachers.

TDC has vowed to continue working with security agencies and environmental authorities to prevent further encroachment and ensure strict compliance with land use and conservation regulations.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Should Cardinal Turkson become the next Pope, here are possible socio-economic b...

33 minutes ago

Apostle Abel Damina Apostle Abel Damina explains why Jesus Christ died on Wednesday and not Friday

42 minutes ago

Scorching temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected across Ghana today – GMet Scorching temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected across Ghana today – ...

51 minutes ago

Paa Kwesi Asare TV3 journalist Paa Kwesi Asare joins Bank of Ghana

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Isaac Andrew Tandoh 'There’s enough evidence Akonta Mining engaged in illegal mining, your rebuttals...

1 hour ago

TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in major demolition exercise TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in m...

1 hour ago

Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today

3 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells President Mahama Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells Preside...

4 hours ago

President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line