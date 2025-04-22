ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
ECOWAS Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today
TUE, 22 APR 2025

Ghana is hosting the official launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) today, April 22, 2025.

May 28, 2025, marks exactly 50 years since ECOWAS was founded. It is a great credit to Ghana that the ECOWAS Commission has selected Ghana to host the launch event of this Golden Jubilee celebration. This honour is well-deserved, given Ghana’s legacy as a cradle of Pan-Africanism and a champion of regional cooperation.

The launch event will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre at 11:00 a.m., setting the tone for a year-long series of commemorative activities across all member states. The event will feature the unveiling of the ECOWAS@50 logo and the declaration of the official anniversary theme.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Ghana will also host an extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on April 22 and 23. The meeting will bring together Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance from all member states to deliberate on pressing issues, including the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—who have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Dignitaries expected at the launch include the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria; the President of the ECOWAS Commission; heads of member states and partner organisations; and representatives of the AES. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host the event.

You can follow the launch ceremony of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary celebrations on this page....

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

8 minutes ago

Cardinal Peter Kodwo Appiah Turkson Should Cardinal Turkson become the next Pope, here are possible socio-economic b...

33 minutes ago

Apostle Abel Damina Apostle Abel Damina explains why Jesus Christ died on Wednesday and not Friday

42 minutes ago

Scorching temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected across Ghana today – GMet Scorching temperatures and isolated thunderstorms expected across Ghana today – ...

51 minutes ago

Paa Kwesi Asare TV3 journalist Paa Kwesi Asare joins Bank of Ghana

1 hour ago

Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, Isaac Andrew Tandoh 'There’s enough evidence Akonta Mining engaged in illegal mining, your rebuttals...

1 hour ago

TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in major demolition exercise TDC, National Security and Military reclaim encroached Sakumono Ramsar Site in m...

1 hour ago

Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today

3 hours ago

Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri

3 hours ago

Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells President Mahama Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells Preside...

4 hours ago

President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth President Mahama to construct Nkawkaw-Obomeng road to spur economic growth

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line