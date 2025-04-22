Launch of Golden Jubilee marking 50 years of ECOWAS today

Ghana is hosting the official launch of the 50th anniversary celebrations of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) today, April 22, 2025.

May 28, 2025, marks exactly 50 years since ECOWAS was founded. It is a great credit to Ghana that the ECOWAS Commission has selected Ghana to host the launch event of this Golden Jubilee celebration. This honour is well-deserved, given Ghana’s legacy as a cradle of Pan-Africanism and a champion of regional cooperation.

The launch event will be held at the Accra International Conference Centre at 11:00 a.m., setting the tone for a year-long series of commemorative activities across all member states. The event will feature the unveiling of the ECOWAS@50 logo and the declaration of the official anniversary theme.

As part of the anniversary celebration, Ghana will also host an extraordinary meeting of the ECOWAS Council of Ministers on April 22 and 23. The meeting will bring together Ministers of Foreign Affairs and Finance from all member states to deliberate on pressing issues, including the withdrawal of Mali, Burkina Faso, and Niger—who have formed the Alliance of Sahel States (AES).

Dignitaries expected at the launch include the Chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, H.E. Bola Ahmed Tinubu, President of Nigeria; the President of the ECOWAS Commission; heads of member states and partner organisations; and representatives of the AES. President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo will host the event.

You can follow the launch ceremony of ECOWAS' 50th anniversary celebrations on this page....