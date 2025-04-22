Heavy crackdown on galamsey as Forestry Commission and Police raid six illegal mining sites

In a bold effort to protect Ghana’s natural environment, the Forestry Commission, in partnership with the Ghana Police Service, has carried out a major crackdown on illegal mining operations in Samreboi, located in the Western North Region.

The dawn operation, which started at 5 a.m. and spanned 12 hours, resulted in the arrest of 26 suspects—comprising 16 Chinese nationals, two Koreans, and eight Ghanaians. Authorities have described the raid as one of the most significant actions taken in the national fight against illegal mining, commonly referred to as galamsey.

The joint task force seized a range of equipment and vehicles used in the illegal activities. These included eight excavators, two Toyota Hilux pickups, a Toyota RAV4, and four motorbikes. An additional five excavators were abandoned at the sites, reportedly due to accessibility challenges.

The operation has been met with widespread approval across both social and traditional media, with many Ghanaians applauding the government's renewed determination to tackle environmental degradation caused by illegal mining.

Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Hon. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, praised the team for the successful raid and reaffirmed the government's firm position on the issue.

“We are relentless in this fight,” the Minister said at a press conference. “We are working closely with partner institutions to clamp down and flush out illegal miners from our water bodies and forest reserves.”

The operation reflects the Minister’s recent tough stance against galamsey and highlights the government’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding Ghana’s natural resources for future generations.