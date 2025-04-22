ModernGhana logo
Galamsey allegations politically motivated — Akonta Mining

  Tue, 22 Apr 2025
TUE, 22 APR 2025

Akonta Mining Limited has strongly denied allegations of engaging in illegal mining activities within the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve, following the revocation of its license by the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah.

At a press briefing held on Monday, April 21, 2025, the Minister accused Akonta Mining—owned by the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Paty (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Chairman Wontumi—of operating unlawfully within forest reserves without the necessary permits.

The Minister explained that while the company holds a valid license to operate outside forest reserves, it had encroached upon the Aboi and Tano Nimiri Forest Reserves in the Western North Region.

In response, Akonta Mining issued a statement rejecting the allegations as “false and misleading” and described the revocation of its license as a breach of natural justice.

“We are not responsible for the activities in the Tano Nimiri Forest Reserve. That responsibility lies solely with the Forestry Commission and the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources,” the company stated.

“It is deeply concerning that state institutions are shifting blame onto a private company that has never been granted access to the said forest area.

“The decision by the Minister to publicly accuse us and call for the revocation of our license without any investigation or hearing is not just unfair — it is a clear breach of natural justice and a politically motivated act,” the statement added.

Akonta Mining also reiterated its commitment to operating within the law and maintaining transparency in its operations.

“We wish to assure the Ghanaian public that Akonta Mining has nothing to hide. We remain committed to transparency, legal compliance, and environmental responsibility. All our documents, permits, and official correspondences are available for public scrutiny,” the company said.

The revocation and the company's response come amid heightened national concern over illegal mining and its devastating impact on Ghana's forests and water bodies.

—citinewsroom

