Lands Minister shed tears while detailing galamsey wreckage in Tano Nimri Forest

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, was visibly moved to tears after witnessing the extensive environmental destruction caused by illegal mining—commonly known as galamsey—in the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve.

Addressing the media on Monday, April 21, Mr. Buah described the scene as both heartbreaking and a national tragedy, reaffirming the government's commitment to clamp down on illegal mining activities across the country.

While giving an update on the impact of galamsey on Ghana's protected forests, the Minister's voice faltered as he painted a grim picture: lush greenery turned into barren wastelands, streams clogged with mud, and rich ecosystems silenced by destruction.

Overwhelmed by the gravity of what he had seen, the Minister paused mid-speech, pulled a white handkerchief from his pocket, and wiped away tears that had welled in his eyes. The room fell silent, as his emotion underscored the weight of the crisis.

The emotional address came in the wake of a major intelligence-led operation on April 17 by the Ghana Police Service and the Forestry Commission. The raid targeted six illegal mining sites linked to Akonta Mining Company Ltd.

The operation led to the arrest of 51 suspects and the seizure of 30 excavators, weapons, vehicles, and other mining equipment.

Describing the condition of the Tano Nimri Forest Reserve, once a thriving ecosystem, the Minister called it a “devastation of biblical proportions.”

He reaffirmed the government's zero-tolerance stance on illegal mining and stressed the administration's resolve to restore Ghana's degraded lands.

In line with this, the Ministry has revoked Akonta Mining's lease and begun legal proceedings against those involved. Investigations are also underway into possible complicity by some officials of the Forestry Commission and security services.