Bawku crisis: Military officers retrieve weapons from suspect in Binduri

Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has arrested a gunman suspected of possessing weapons following a series of cordon and search operations in Binduri, Upper East Region.

The operation was initiated after troops stationed at Binduri heard sporadic gunfire emanating from the Binduri Central Market area i n the early hours of Monday, April 21, 2025.

A combined team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion and the Joint Task Force, supported by the Police, swiftly moved to the location and cordoned off the area to conduct a detailed search

In a statement issued on Monday, April 21, the military said, “A combined team from the 11 Mechanised Battalion and the Joint Task Force, supported by the Police, proceeded to conduct detailed search operations to identify and apprehend those involved. During the operation, one suspected gunman was arrested and handed over to the Police.

“Items retrieved during the search included one empty M16 rifle magazine, an AK-47 rifle, a G3 rifle, 370 rounds of M16 and AK-47 ammunition, 128 rounds of G3 ammunition, a machete, four fragmentation jackets, a pair of boots, and one helmet.

The statement said the military personnel stopped an attempted infiltration by some gunmen.

“Later in the day, some unknown gunmen tried to infiltrate Binduri, but military personnel on patrols prevented the infiltration. This led to an exchange of fire between the military and the unknown gunmen who fled the scene,” the statement added.

The military said in efforts to assist the civil authorities to maintain law and order in Bawku and its environs, officers have intensified operations in response to ongoing clashes and intermittent gunfire in the area.

“As part of efforts, troops have conducted a series of cordon and search operations aimed at restoring calm and enhancing security. In the early hours of Monday, 21 April 2025, troops deployed at Binduri heard sporadic gunshots coming from the Binduri Central Market area. Personnel swiftly moved to the location and cordoned off the area. The situation is currently under control, and troops remain on high alert to respond to any emerging threats.

“The GAF, working closely with other security agencies remains committed to safeguarding the peace and security of Bawku and urges residents and the general public to support ongoing efforts to restore normalcy,” the statement said.

