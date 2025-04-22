Ghana to organise national memorial mass for Pope Francis

The Ghana Catholic Bishops' Conference (GCBC) will organise a national memorial mass for His Holiness, Pope Francis, the Supreme Pontiff and Servant of the Servants of God, who passed on to eternal glory on Easter Monday, 21st April 2025, in the Vatican, Rome.

The solemn liturgical celebration, the date of which will soon be communicated, will be attended by bishops, priests, religious, and lay faithful to honour the memory and legacy of the late Holy Father.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency, signed by the Most Rev. Matthew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the GCBC, announced the death of the Holy Father and urged archdioceses, dioceses, and parishes to organise local Requiem Masses and special Holy Hours in honour of Pope Francis.

It called on the parishes to observe moments of prayer and reflection on his teachings and witness.

The statement encouraged Catholic schools, seminaries, and other institutions to host prayer services, talks, and discussions to help the faithful, especially the young, to appreciate the life and legacy of Pope Francis.

It said as the Successor of St. Peter, Pope Francis, served the Church with profound humility, unwavering faith, and a tireless commitment to the poor, to peace, and to the care of the environment.

The late Pope Francis' life and ministry were a powerful witness to the Gospel values of love, mercy, and compassion.

“In this moment of great loss for the Universal Church, I ask that all bishops, priests, religious and lay faithful across the Local Church in Ghana offer prayers for the repose of the soul of Pope Francis,” it said.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina on December 17, 1936, was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many Church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.

He had won many awards including the Independent Publisher Book Award for Freedom Fighter of the Year 2017.

