Galamsey: Publish names of financiers of excavators – Ken Ashigbey tells President Mahama

Media Coalition Against Galamsey has called on the government to publish the names of individuals and entities importing and financing excavators used in illegal mining activities, popularly known as galamsey.

According to the Coalition, the government’s recent initiative to trace chassis numbers of excavators to their financiers is long overdue and must be followed by publicly naming the key players behind these operations.

In an interview with Citi News, the Convenor of the Coalition, Ing. Kenneth Ashigbey, urged the government to adopt even stricter measures in its fight against galamsey.

“The list of these excavators that have been seized, let’s start it off. The current raid at Samreboi, over 17 excavators, who are the people who imported them, and who are the people renting them?

“So that we can start naming these people who are part of the problems. And in the process let’s trace the money. If you trace the money, you will get to the root cause of these excavators. Government has mentioned it, but it’s taking too long for them to do it,” he said.

