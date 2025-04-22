Kwabena Agyepong proposes bold reforms to improve inclusivity in NPP

Former General Secretary of the opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr. Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, has tabled a set of sweeping constitutional reforms aimed at promoting inclusivity, strengthening grassroots participation, and enhancing transparency within the party’s internal electoral processes.

Speaking at the second quarter meeting of the NPP National Executive Committee (NEC) held at the Alisa Hotel in Accra, Mr. Agyepong outlined three major proposals he believes are essential for positioning the party on a stronger democratic foundation as it prepares for future leadership contests.

At the heart of Mr. Agyepong’s proposals is the formation of constituency caucuses across all 276 constituencies.

These caucuses would comprise a broad range of party stakeholders, including current and former Members of Parliament, MMDCEs, constituency executives, electoral area coordinators, polling station executives, patrons, and elders.

Describing the initiative as a “limited enlargement of the electoral college,” Mr. Agyepong said the measure would enhance grassroots participation in key decision-making processes and ensure that the party’s foundation remains firmly anchored in broad-based consultation.

To improve the party’s electoral calendar and reduce internal conflict, Mr. Agyepong proposed a restructuring of the primary schedule by holding the presidential primaries before those for parliamentary candidates.

He argued that this sequencing, backed by Article 13(1) of the current NPP Constitution, would bring coherence and reduce factional tensions during the selection process.

“This realignment will lead to a more logical and orderly process and help avoid unnecessary internal disputes,” he explained.

In a move aimed at enhancing fairness and transparency, Mr. Agyepong called for the complete removal of Article 13(9) of the NPP Constitution, which mandates the creation of a special electoral college to shortlist presidential aspirants to five candidates.

He criticised the provision as undemocratic and easily susceptible to manipulation, noting that the current structure, comprised of fewer than 1,000 members, does not reflect the party’s wider base.

“A more inclusive system is needed—one that gives all aspirants a fair chance and restores confidence in the party’s democratic credentials,” he said.

Mr. Agyepong’s proposals are expected to generate significant discussion among party stakeholders in the coming weeks, with many viewing the initiative as a timely push for reforms at a critical juncture in the NPP’s internal evolution.