A two-block vocational training centre has been commissioned at Dagbamete, a community in the Ketu South District of the Volta Region.

The facility, fully funded by the people of the community, was officially opened on Sunday, April 20, 2025, by the First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Hon. Bernard Ahiafor, during the Apetorku Gbodzi 2025 Annual Festival.

The vocational centre is aimed at providing practical skills training for youth who may not have access to higher education. According to Torgbui Agudzeamegah II, Chief of Dagbamete, the centre currently accommodates about 100 apprentices, with plans to expand its capacity to 400.

“This project will equip the youth with trades they can rely on to support themselves, their families, and the wider community,” he explained.

In a welcome address, Sammy Davor, secretary to the Torgbi Apetorku Shrine, said the festival is “set aside by Hunuawo for the spiritual, emotional and psychological renewal for all members of Togbe Apetorku.” He noted that this year’s theme, “Harnessing Traditional Resources for Modernisation, Youth Development, and Leadership,” reflects their vision for a brighter future grounded in youth empowerment.

He used the occasion to appeal to President John Mahama to address longstanding infrastructure issues, including the completion of the Akatsi–Dagbamete–Avenorpeme road. The project, originally awarded by the NDC government in 2016, has since been abandoned under the current administration.

Mr. Davor also called for urgent action on the roofing of the Dagbamete Junior High School block, which was awarded to a contractor 15 years ago but left incomplete. He said the structure’s roof was recently destroyed by a rainstorm, worsening the already dire situation.

To complement the vocational centre, a sod-cutting ceremony was held for the construction of a 128-room hostel. The facility is expected to house around 200 apprentices from neighbouring communities who seek to learn a trade at the centre.

Torgbui Agudzeamegah, in an interview, appealed for further government support to expand the initiative, particularly through the addition of more classrooms and accommodation facilities. He said the demand for skills training may attract young people from other regions.

He acknowledged the government’s role in providing medical staff for the community’s health centre—originally a community-funded clinic later upgraded and absorbed by the government. “We made sure it was not just a CHPS compound—we pushed for a fully functional lab with equipment that even bigger hospitals lack,” he said.

However, the Chief expressed concern about the minimal government involvement in most of Dagbamete’s development. He emphasized that the community has independently undertaken and completed critical projects such as schools, sanitation facilities, an electric kitchen, street lighting, and a fully equipped clinic.

“There isn’t anything I can point to as a direct government project—we build, equip, and maintain everything ourselves,” he stated.