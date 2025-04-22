Pope Francis was very sensitive to the underprivileged — Ghana Catholic Bishop's Conference  

The Most Reverend Dr Mathew Kwasi Gyamfi, President of the Ghana Catholic Bishop’s Conference, Monday eulogised Pope Francis for his sensitivity to the needs and dignity of the ordinary people of the world.

He said the late Pope had love and respect for the marginalised, including the poor, children, women and people from all walks of life.

“The loss of the Catholic spiritual leader was shocking news and a big blow to the world,” Most Rev Gyamfi told the Ghana News Agency in an interview on Easter Monday.

“I met the late Pope a couple of times; he was soft-spoken and devoted to the faith of the Catholic Church, encouraging others to respect and help the poor and the needy.”

He was a very spiritual, intelligent, smart and wise person who discharged his duty without blemish.

“His spirituality and goodness were not only limited to the Catholic church but across the world,” Most Rev Gyamfi said.

The Pope believed in inclusiveness in the church and encouraged all to participate in the mission of evangelism.

“He brought women into sensitive positions in the church…He puts his words to action,” the Bishop noted.

The Most Rev Gyamfi, also the Bishop of Sunyani, touched on the circumstances under which the Pope assumed office, at a time when there were incidents of abuse of children by some few clergy.

“He swiftly responded by putting in place systems to punish the perpetrators and ensure orderliness in the church.”

The Bishop said the Pope’s love and care for the environment were unparalleled, adding that he wrote a book titled: “Laudato Si.”

Laudato Si is an encyclical of Pope Francis, published in May 2015. It focuses on care for the natural environment and all people.

Pope Francis, born Jorge Mario Bergoglio in Argentina on December 17, 1936, was elected pope on March 13, 2013, surprising many Church watchers who had seen the Argentine cleric, known for his concern for the poor, as an outsider.

He had won many awards including the Independent Publisher Book Award for Freedom Fighter of the Year in 2017.

Some Catholic faithful expressed shock and dismay about the death of the Catholic leader.

Mr Joshua Meyisse, a member of St Kizito Catholic Church, Nima, said the Pope’s values to humanity were inspirational.

“Hearing of Pope Francis' passing this Easter morning, just after reading at Mass, struck me deeply,” he said.

“I admired his bold, unconventional ways—how he brought the Church closer to the margins. His humility and courage lit a path many feared to tread.”

Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, at the Casa Santa Marta, announced the death of the Holy Father Francis at 7:35 hours on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025.

Cardinal Farrell said the Pope’s entire life was dedicated to the service of the Lord and of His Church.

“He taught us to live the values of the Gospel with fidelity, courage, and universal love, especially in favour of the poorest and most marginalised.”

The President of all Cardinals in the Catholic church will meet in conclave and plan for the burial of the late Pope Francis.

They will pray to the Holy spirit to select a successor. The processes are expected to last within two weeks or more.

Pope Francis was the head of the Roman Catholic Church and sovereign of the Vatican City State from 13 March 2013 until his death in 2025.

GNA