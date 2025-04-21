Bawku crisis: Kusaug youth, Police reconcile after violent clash

The Kusasi youth and Ghana Police Service personnel in the Kusaug Traditional Area have successfully reconciled their differences following recent violent encounters.

A statement issued by Mr. David Adoliba, Secretary to the Overlord for the Zug-Raan, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Asoka II, and copied to the Ghana News Agency, said the reconciliation was facilitated by the Kusaug Advisory Council, under the directive of the Zugran of Kusaug, Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II.

It said: “The Zugran extends his appreciation to the youth for their understanding and commends the Ghana Police Service personnel for their cooperation.”

The statement assured the police of their safety and the safety of their families, expressing gratitude for their commitment to restoring policing services in the area.

According to the statement, the Kusasi youth had commenced a sensitization exercise across the six districts and municipality in Kusaug to enforce the decision to coexist and collaborate with the police.

It thanked the Kusaug Advisory Council for their commendable efforts in facilitating the reconciliation.

