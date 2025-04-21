'God can still use you no matter how far you've gone away from Him' - Pastor Otabil inspires congregation 

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has encouraged the congregation not to give up, irrespective of the situation they find themselves in, because God can still use them to do greater works for His Kingdom.

Speaking at the Resurrection Sunday Service at the Christ Temple, East Teshie, in Accra, he motivated the congragation with the story of Apostle Peter, who betrayed Jesus but later became the chief apostle and did greater works for God.

“If you remember how far you have gone away from the Lord, then you are asking if God can still use you. Yes, the Lord will restore your zeal and love for Him,” he said.

Pastor Otabil, who preached on the topic: “He lives”, said Peter thought Jesus had written him off because he betrayed Him (Jesus).

He explained that Peter had that feeling because after Jesus resurrected, he had special encounters with people other than Peter.

He spoke about Jesus’ one-on-one encounter with Mary Magdalene and Thomas, indicating that those encounters made Peter wonder if the Lord had forsaken him.

However, Pastor Otabil said Peter was the disciple who had the greatest encounter with Jesus, to whom God gave a vision and a mission, and restored and commissioned him to work.

He assured the congregation that the Lord will give them a mission to fulfill.

GNA