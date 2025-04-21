ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

'God can still use you no matter how far you've gone away from Him' - Pastor Otabil inspires congregation 

  Mon, 21 Apr 2025
Headlines Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC)
MON, 21 APR 2025
Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC)

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder, International Central Gospel Church (ICGC), has encouraged the congregation not to give up, irrespective of the situation they find themselves in, because God can still use them to do greater works for His Kingdom.

Speaking at the Resurrection Sunday Service at the Christ Temple, East Teshie, in Accra, he motivated the congragation with the story of Apostle Peter, who betrayed Jesus but later became the chief apostle and did greater works for God.

“If you remember how far you have gone away from the Lord, then you are asking if God can still use you. Yes, the Lord will restore your zeal and love for Him,” he said.

Pastor Otabil, who preached on the topic: “He lives”, said Peter thought Jesus had written him off because he betrayed Him (Jesus).

He explained that Peter had that feeling because after Jesus resurrected, he had special encounters with people other than Peter.

He spoke about Jesus’ one-on-one encounter with Mary Magdalene and Thomas, indicating that those encounters made Peter wonder if the Lord had forsaken him.

However, Pastor Otabil said Peter was the disciple who had the greatest encounter with Jesus, to whom God gave a vision and a mission, and restored and commissioned him to work.

He assured the congregation that the Lord will give them a mission to fulfill.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

2 hours ago

Pietro Parolin is the Vaticans chief diplomat. By Tiziana FABI (AFP/File) 15 potential successors to Pope Francis

2 hours ago

Bawumia not desperate to be president, he’s simply the best for the job — Kofi Bentil Bawumia not desperate to be president, he’s simply the best for the job — Kofi B...

2 hours ago

Tamale Teaching Hospital Patient died at Tamale Teaching Hospital due to no bed, unavailable specialised ...

3 hours ago

Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — President Mahama Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — Presiden...

3 hours ago

Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia

3 hours ago

NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23 NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23

3 hours ago

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson Foreign banks making it impossible for any businessman to succeed in Ghana — Gya...

3 hours ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson The biggest problem facing Ghana, Africa is foreign banks — Gyakye Quayson

3 hours ago

Up to a million Catholics attended a mass given by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in 2023. By Tiziana FABI (AFP) African leaders praise Pope Francis's 'legacy of compassion'

3 hours ago

Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line