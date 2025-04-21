ModernGhana logo
Patient died at Tamale Teaching Hospital due to no bed, unavailable specialised procedure — Management

Health Tamale Teaching Hospital
MON, 21 APR 2025 1
Tamale Teaching Hospital

The Management of the Tamale Teaching Hospital (TTH) has disclosed that a patient died at its Accident and Emergency Ward due to lack of ICU beds and the unavailability of a needed specialised procedure.

The hospital’s statement follows widespread reports on social media accusing the facility of negligence in the death of the unnamed patient.

In a press release dated Sunday, April 20, and signed by hospital management, TTH clarified that the patient had been referred from another health facility and required a procedure that the hospital is not currently equipped to perform.

“Preliminary findings indicate that the patient, who was referred from another facility, required a specialised procedure that, regrettably, is not yet available at TTH,” the statement read.

TTH further revealed that its Intensive Care Unit (ICU), which serves the entire northern sector of the country, was fully occupied at the time of the patient’s arrival.

“Additionally, all four of our Intensive Care Unit (ICU) beds, which serve the entire Northern Ghana, were fully occupied at the time of the patient’s arrival,” it added.

The hospital called for public restraint, stating that an internal probe has been initiated to fully understand the circumstances surrounding the death.

421202540933-1i830o4bbv-tth-statement

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Comments

Joel Savage | 4/21/2025 5:21:03 PM

I don't know when such news will come to an end in Ghana 68 years after independence. Governments must prioritise by making Ghanaian hospitals better health institutions to avoid medical treatments abroad.

Comments1
