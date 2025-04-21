Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — President Mahama

President John Dramani Mahama has paid glowing tribute to the late Bishop of Rome and Head of the Catholic Church, Pope Francis.

The 88-year-old pontiff passed away on Easter Monday, April 21, 2025, at his residence in the Vatican’s Casa Santa Marta.

His death was officially announced at 9:45 a.m. by Cardinal Kevin Farrell, Camerlengo of the Apostolic Chamber, who described him as a man deeply dedicated to the service of God and the Church.

In a social media post, President Mahama eulogised the late Pope, recalling how his leadership positively impacted the lives of the poor and marginalised.

“The world woke up to the sad news of Pope Francis’ passing. On behalf of my family and the people of Ghana, I extend heartfelt condolences to the Roman Catholic Church and all Catholic faithful in Ghana during this time of profound grief,” the former President wrote.

“I fondly remember visiting the Vatican with my wife, Lordina, where we had the distinct honour of meeting Pope Francis.

“His legacy of compassion, humility, and commitment to social justice will continue to inspire generations. His leadership and advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonate deeply. May his soul rest in perfect peace,” he added.