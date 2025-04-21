Fish out all corrupt Akufo-Addo appointees in six months – Seidu Agongo urges President Mahama

Businessman and philanthropist Seidu Agongo has urged President Mahama's administration to waste no time in investigating and exposing alleged corruption and mismanagement under former President Nana Akufo-Addo’s government, stressing that such efforts must not exceed six months.

Speaking on the Master of the Game show on CTV, hosted by Kwasi Kyei Darkwah, Mr Agongo said the next administration needed to act swiftly and decisively in holding wrongdoers accountable, regardless of their political connections.

“I sincerely think that it should be as soon as possible. It should be within six months—they should be able to uncover all the rot and take the necessary actions,” Mr Agongo said, describing the scale of suffering across the country as unacceptable.

“There are women who give birth on the floor, there are people who cannot get one square meal a day, people are struggling to pay school fees, and there are workers who cannot earn a living.”

Mr Agongo criticised what he described as a culture of political favouritism and unmeritorious appointments, which he said have contributed to the systemic breakdown of governance and accountability. “You’re appointed not because you worked and built anything, but because you’re somebody’s favourite,” he said. “That means you have a responsibility to build the system, not to take advantage of it to benefit you and your kids at the expense of the whole nation.”

He warned against delays or attempts to shield individuals who may have engaged in wrongdoing. “It shouldn’t take more than six months for such actions to be taken, regardless of who it is. Sometimes it is unfortunate—there is ‘cover my back, I cover your back’,” he remarked, alluding to the perceived culture of mutual protection among political elites.

The philanthropist painted a grim picture of everyday life in Ghana, referencing the plight of market women at Agbogbloshie, poor road conditions on major highways such as the Kumasi–Accra stretch, and widespread challenges in access to basic amenities like water. “Some of us can’t enter politics because I can’t sit here and imagine somebody who has taken millions of Ghanaians for granted while people are suffering,” he said.

