Senator Natasha raised Nigeria's National Assembly to Celebrity Status

It is obvious now, weeks after the incident, that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan’s explosive allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio triggered more than just a national debate. They cast a blinding spotlight on Nigeria's National Assembly. Inadvertently, Natasha catapulted the legislative arm of government into a realm it had never before seen itself occupy - the glitzy and emotionally charged world of celebrity culture. It actually looked like the national political theatre and the state actors in Abuja had taken a queue from Hollywood or Nollywood, where scandal, intrigue, and public emotion often eclipse policy debates.

It is an open secret that Nigerian politicians have long adopted the language of power by referring to themselves as "state actors", a term that is meant to distinguish them from "non-state actors" like terrorists, kidnappers and bandits who also influence public thinking and values, just like the legislators do. But now, due to the scandal that followed in the wake of Natasha's claims, the National Assembly was swept off its feet into a different classification: into the celebrity category. Social media buzzed. News stations debated. Civil society, the Diaspora, and even international observers watched closely. Suddenly, senators were not just lawmakers anymore, they had become actors in a gripping public drama.

What Natasha unintentionally did was to change the public's perception of legislative power. Through her allegations, she authored a compelling narrative, and Akpabio was forced to act it out, both literally and politically. Nigerians tuned in as if they were watching an unfolding soap opera. And with that, a powerful opportunity presented itself. Now that the National Assembly has the nation’s attention through Natasha's high level advertisement, it is high time it performed, not in scandal, but in service to the people of Nigeria. In that way, the talks will remain but the focus will move from the unknown to the known.

The newfound visibility and heightened scrutiny of the National Assembly should now serve as a turning point. Nigerians, wearied by years of broken promises, public maladministration and socio-political disconnect, are still yearning for transformation. With its new celebrity status, the National Assembly now has the platform, the visibility, and the opportunity to act on urgent national priorities. The people have spoken with their attention. It is time for their representatives to speak back with meaningful action.

For example, education in Nigeria has remained largely neglected, with over 20 million children out of school, especially in the north. The National Assembly must now act and legislate compulsory education across all states—for both the young and the old. And this should include adult literacy programmes that will empower citizens economically and socially.

Integrating the three major Nigerian languages—Hausa, Igbo, and Yoruba—into the national primary school curriculum has always been essential but neglected. This is the time to act. Such a step would definitely enhance national unity and help bridge the ethnic divides that have long fractured Nigeria's efforts at nationhood. A child growing up in Katsina should be able to understand and respect the culture of another one growing up in Umuahia or Ijebu Ode. In two generations, Nigeria would become a multilingual and culturally coherent society.

A case study from Rwanda, where education in local languages is used to foster unity after the 1994 genocide, shows that such a policy is not only possible but impactful. The Nigerian Education Research and Development Council (NERDC) can partner with state ministries to create content and training.

The time for the National Assembly to act is now. Few images are more heartbreaking than children hawking sachet water or bananas under the scorching sun. According to the International Labour Organization (ILO), nearly 15 million Nigerian children are engaged in child labour. This is not just a social problem, it is a national emergency. The National Assembly must strengthen and enforce child labour laws, and simultaneously encourage and monitor school attendance. A comprehensive policy should provide students free uniforms, school meals, and transport. Ghana’s school feeding programme, which improved attendance by 25% in some districts, offers a replicable model.

It has been reported that the Nigerian government spends about 70% of its annual budget on recurrent expenditure, mainly salaries and allowances for public officials. The legislature is particularly noted for being overcompensated. To restore public trust, the National Assembly must legislate a 50% cut in political office holders’ salaries and benefits. This is not just symbolic, it has become a necessity. These funds can be redirected toward development projects. Kenya, in 2013, slashed lawmakers’ pay after public outcry, and it led to better allocation of national resources. The Nigerian public demands nothing less.

Access to clean water and stable electricity remains elusive for many Nigerians. In rural areas, women and children walk miles to fetch water. Urban dwellers spend up to 40% of their income on alternative power. The National Assembly must act now to enforce federal-state collaboration to fund water boreholes, solar power mini-grids, and piped water systems. Projects should be tracked and evaluated quarterly. India’s Saubhagya Scheme which electrified over 26 million households is proof that such projects are possible even in large, diverse nations.

Nigeria’s security crisis affects every region—banditry in the Northwest, insurgency in the Northeast, herder-farmer clashes in the Middle Belt, and kidnapping across the South. The police force is under-resourced, earning less than N40,000 monthly in some states. The National Assembly must legislate a new national security architecture: increase police salaries, provide modern weapons, and incentivize community policing.

In addition, the National assembly should introduce a National Security Trust Fund where citizens, Diaspora, and private sector stakeholders can contribute under transparent oversight. South Africa’s Community Policing Forums offer a successful model. And also, Nigeria’s health system is in shambles. The country ranks 187th out of 191 in WHO’s global healthcare ranking. Maternal and infant mortality rates remain among the highest globally. Legislation must mandate a Primary Healthcare Centre (PHC) in every ward, equipped with basic drugs, power supply, and qualified personnel. Universal Health Coverage must be more than a buzzword. The National Health Insurance Authority should collaborate with HMOs to offer subsidized coverage to all citizens. Cuba’s healthcare model, where PHCs are the hub of national health delivery, can offer useful insights.

Burkina Faso is another country the National Assembly should be emulating. It has launched a bold move toward self-reliance, including producing its own medicines and prioritizing local food production. Nigeria must go further than that. The National Assembly must ban the importation of products we can manufacture locally. They should be able to provide grants and loans to farmers and local manufacturers and use legislation to enforce the use of Nigerian-made goods in government procurement. The National Assembly must mandate every ministry to submit a self-sufficiency plan annually. And it must monitor and publish performance indices.

The Natasha-Akpabio saga can actually define the 10th National Assembly. Let it be the match that lit the fire of legislative renaissance. Now is the time to rise above scandal and deliver substance. The lawmakers have the eyes of the world on them. Will they waste the opportunity in performance and politicking? Or will they grasp it with both hands and turn Nigeria’s legislative arm into a powerhouse of transformation? The people of Nigeria have seen the performance. Now let them see the results translated into their homes as happy, contented people.