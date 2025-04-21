ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

African players in Europe: Mbeumo, Wissa both score again for Bees

By AFP
Sports News Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (R) wins an aerial duel against Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)
MON, 21 APR 2025
Chelsea defender Trevoh Chalobah (R) wins an aerial duel against Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi. By Glyn KIRK (AFP)

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both scored in the same Premier League match for the seventh time this season as Brentford beat Brighton 4-2 at the weekend.

Cameroonian Mbeumo scored twice and Congolese Wissa once against the Seagulls, and both have found the net 18 times in the same match since joining the London club.

"That's an incredible achievement from the two of them," said manager Thomas Frank after the win left the Bees 11th with five matches to play.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO, YOANE WISSA (Brentford)

Inspired by Mbeumo and Wissa, Frank's side roared to their first home league win in four months. Mbeumo scored in the ninth and 48th minutes to reach 18 goals in all competitions this term. Wissa bagged Brentford's third with a deflected effort in the 58th minute after an assist from Mbeumo.

ALEX IWOBI (Fulham)

The Nigeria midfielder scored his ninth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 2-1 home defeat in the west London derby against Chelsea. Iwobi broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner from Ryan Sessegnon's pass.

SPAIN

UMAR SADIQ (Valencia)

Nigeria striker Sadiq rescued Valencia in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano with a 75th-minute goal. The attacker's first shot came back off the post, but he was able to scramble home the rebound from close range despite being on the floor. It was his first goal in his last five league games.

MAMADOU SYLLA (Real Valladolid)

Senegal hitman Sylla netted a penalty for his side for the second match running, although Valladolid fell to a 3-2 defeat by Osasuna. Sylla won the spot-kick himself as he was bundled down in the area, and fired in off the post, even though penalty-saving expert Sergio Herrera dived the right way.

ITALY

ASSANE DIAO (Como)

The 19-year-old Senegal international opened and closed the scoring as mid-table Serie A club Como triumphed 3-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Diao calmly finished a slick move on 33 minutes and struck again in added time. His brace earned him the most valuable player award.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Days after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League against Barcelona, Borussia's Guirassy continued his remarkable form in a 3-2 Bundesliga win at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach. With Dortmund trailing 1-0, Guirassy swept in a pinpoint pass from Pascal Gross to equalise on 41 minutes. In first-half stoppage time, Guirassy's shot rebounded to Daniel Svensson, who headed in what would ultimately be the winner. The Guinea international has 29 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in the Champions League.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

18 minutes ago

Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — Mahama Pope Francis’ advocacy for the poor and marginalised resonates deeply — Mahama

33 minutes ago

Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia Pope Francis left a remarkable impression on me — Bawumia

33 minutes ago

NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23 NPP begins post-election 2024 nationwide thank you tour on April 23

59 minutes ago

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson Foreign banks making it impossible for any businessman to succeed in Ghana — Gya...

59 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson The biggest problem facing Ghana, Africa is foreign banks — Gyakye Quayson

1 hour ago

Up to a million Catholics attended a mass given by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in 2023. By Tiziana FABI (AFP) African leaders praise Pope Francis's 'legacy of compassion'

1 hour ago

Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel

1 hour ago

President Mahama must cement legacy by ensuring election of MMDCEs – ChaLoG President Mahama must cement legacy by ensuring election of MMDCEs – ChaLoG

1 hour ago

NDC govt cleaning up inherited corruption, weak leadership of Akufo-Addos govt – Mustapha Gbande NDC gov't cleaning up inherited corruption, weak leadership of Akufo-Addo's gov'...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line