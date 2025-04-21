African players in Europe: Mbeumo, Wissa both score again for Bees

Bryan Mbeumo and Yoane Wissa both scored in the same Premier League match for the seventh time this season as Brentford beat Brighton 4-2 at the weekend.

Cameroonian Mbeumo scored twice and Congolese Wissa once against the Seagulls, and both have found the net 18 times in the same match since joining the London club.

"That's an incredible achievement from the two of them," said manager Thomas Frank after the win left the Bees 11th with five matches to play.

Here, AFP Sport highlights African headline-makers in the major European leagues:

ENGLAND

BRYAN MBEUMO, YOANE WISSA (Brentford)

Inspired by Mbeumo and Wissa, Frank's side roared to their first home league win in four months. Mbeumo scored in the ninth and 48th minutes to reach 18 goals in all competitions this term. Wissa bagged Brentford's third with a deflected effort in the 58th minute after an assist from Mbeumo.

ALEX IWOBI (Fulham)

The Nigeria midfielder scored his ninth goal of the season, but it wasn't enough to avoid a 2-1 home defeat in the west London derby against Chelsea. Iwobi broke the deadlock in the 20th minute with a composed finish into the bottom corner from Ryan Sessegnon's pass.

SPAIN

UMAR SADIQ (Valencia)

Nigeria striker Sadiq rescued Valencia in a 1-1 La Liga draw at Rayo Vallecano with a 75th-minute goal. The attacker's first shot came back off the post, but he was able to scramble home the rebound from close range despite being on the floor. It was his first goal in his last five league games.

MAMADOU SYLLA (Real Valladolid)

Senegal hitman Sylla netted a penalty for his side for the second match running, although Valladolid fell to a 3-2 defeat by Osasuna. Sylla won the spot-kick himself as he was bundled down in the area, and fired in off the post, even though penalty-saving expert Sergio Herrera dived the right way.

ITALY

ASSANE DIAO (Como)

The 19-year-old Senegal international opened and closed the scoring as mid-table Serie A club Como triumphed 3-0 at relegation-threatened Lecce. Diao calmly finished a slick move on 33 minutes and struck again in added time. His brace earned him the most valuable player award.

GERMANY

SERHOU GUIRASSY (Borussia Dortmund)

Days after scoring a hat-trick in the Champions League against Barcelona, Borussia's Guirassy continued his remarkable form in a 3-2 Bundesliga win at home to Borussia Moenchengladbach. With Dortmund trailing 1-0, Guirassy swept in a pinpoint pass from Pascal Gross to equalise on 41 minutes. In first-half stoppage time, Guirassy's shot rebounded to Daniel Svensson, who headed in what would ultimately be the winner. The Guinea international has 29 goals in all competitions this season, including 13 in the Champions League.