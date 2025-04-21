NDC communicators struggling to defend Mahama’s unpolishable records — Ahiagbah

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of worsening the economic conditions they promised to fix.

He said the NDC’s campaign promise to ease the high cost of living has proven to be a failure, claiming the current administration is doing the exact opposite of what it preached in opposition.

“This government showed up on campaign platforms and said the cost of living was so high in this country, they were coming to turn things around and make things better for Ghanaians. And then they’ve come to power and are worsening things,” Ahiagbah said.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, April 21, Mr. Ahiagbah said even communicators of the NDC are struggling to defend what he described as “unpolishable” records under President John Mahama’s leadership.

“They have a long way to try and polish these rather unpolishable things in government. And I wish them well. The people who communicate for the NDC—because their government is not helping them—are struggling,” he stated.

According to him, although the government has increased base pay and the minimum wage by 10%, recent upward adjustments in electricity and water tariffs have eroded those gains.

“Electricity is up by 14.75%, water by 4.02%, and yet they are saying they have removed the 1% e-levy. What is that compared to nearly 19% increases elsewhere?” he quizzed.

He further accused the NDC government of failing to honour its promise to scrap the COVID-19 levy, describing it as a burden Ghanaians continue to bear despite the pandemic being over.

“They told us COVID is gone—so why is the COVID-19 levy still comfortably living on our books? Ghanaians are still paying for it,” he lamented.