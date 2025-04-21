ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
Mon, 21 Apr 2025 NDC

NDC communicators struggling to defend Mahama’s unpolishable records — Ahiagbah

NDC communicators struggling to defend Mahama’s unpolishable records — Ahiagbah

National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, has taken a swipe at the governing National Democratic Congress (NDC), accusing them of worsening the economic conditions they promised to fix.

He said the NDC’s campaign promise to ease the high cost of living has proven to be a failure, claiming the current administration is doing the exact opposite of what it preached in opposition.

“This government showed up on campaign platforms and said the cost of living was so high in this country, they were coming to turn things around and make things better for Ghanaians. And then they’ve come to power and are worsening things,” Ahiagbah said.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana on Monday, April 21, Mr. Ahiagbah said even communicators of the NDC are struggling to defend what he described as “unpolishable” records under President John Mahama’s leadership.

“They have a long way to try and polish these rather unpolishable things in government. And I wish them well. The people who communicate for the NDC—because their government is not helping them—are struggling,” he stated.

According to him, although the government has increased base pay and the minimum wage by 10%, recent upward adjustments in electricity and water tariffs have eroded those gains.

“Electricity is up by 14.75%, water by 4.02%, and yet they are saying they have removed the 1% e-levy. What is that compared to nearly 19% increases elsewhere?” he quizzed.

He further accused the NDC government of failing to honour its promise to scrap the COVID-19 levy, describing it as a burden Ghanaians continue to bear despite the pandemic being over.

“They told us COVID is gone—so why is the COVID-19 levy still comfortably living on our books? Ghanaians are still paying for it,” he lamented.

Isaac Donkor Distinguished
Isaac Donkor Distinguished

Is a journalist with a keen interest in politics, current affairs, and social issuesPage: isaac-donkor-distinguished

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.
Top Stories

7 minutes ago

Assin North MP James Gyakye Quayson Foreign banks making it impossible for any businessman to succeed in Ghana — Gya...

7 minutes ago

The Member of Parliament for Assin North in the Central Region, James Gyakye Quayson The biggest problem facing Ghana, Africa is foreign banks — Gyakye Quayson

8 minutes ago

Up to a million Catholics attended a mass given by Pope Francis in Kinshasa, DR Congo, in 2023. By Tiziana FABI (AFP) African leaders praise Pope Francis's 'legacy of compassion'

11 minutes ago

Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel Fire guts Kwadaso SDA Nursing and Midwifery Training College hostel

11 minutes ago

President Mahama must cement legacy by ensuring election of MMDCEs – ChaLoG President Mahama must cement legacy by ensuring election of MMDCEs – ChaLoG

11 minutes ago

NDC govt cleaning up inherited corruption, weak leadership of Akufo-Addos govt – Mustapha Gbande NDC gov't cleaning up inherited corruption, weak leadership of Akufo-Addo's gov'...

2 hours ago

Alessandra Tarantino / AP Pope Francis, first Latin American pontiff dies, aged 88

2 hours ago

NDC communicators struggling to defend Mahama’s unpolishable records — Ahiagbah NDC communicators struggling to defend Mahama’s unpolishable records — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah The votes for NDC is a net loss; cost of living has worsened — Ahiagbah

2 hours ago

April 21: Cedi trades at GHS16.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.81 on average April 21: Cedi trades at GHS16.00 to $1 on forex market, GHS15.81 on average

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line