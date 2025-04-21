ModernGhana logo
The votes for NDC is a net loss; cost of living has worsened — Ahiagbah

The National Communications Director of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, says Ghanaians have not benefited from voting for the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

He argued that the NDC, which campaigned heavily on promises to ease economic hardship under the NPP, has rather worsened the plight of Ghanaians in just three months in power.

“The vote for NDC is a net loss. We haven’t gained anything, not even a shred of thing,” Mr. Ahiagbah said.

Speaking on Accra-based Metro TV’s Good Morning Ghana programme on Monday, April 21, the NPP communicator said the NDC is doing the exact opposite of what it promised in opposition.

“This government showed up on campaign platforms and said the cost of living was so high in this country. They said they were coming to turn things around and make things better for Ghanaians, and that the NPP government had brought such hardship and dropped so many millions of people into poverty,” he recounted.

He said the economic situation has rather worsened despite efforts by government to increase the base pay by 10%.

According to him, the increment means little when electricity and water tariffs have also gone up significantly.

“You give 10%, you up things by 14.75%—that’s electricity. Water is up by 4.02%… So they haven’t done much,” Ahiagbah said.

He also accused the NDC government of failing to fulfil promises such as the removal of the COVID-19 levy and the expiration of the special import levy.

“They told us that COVID is gone, like we can’t even see it in the rear-view mirror… So why is the COVID-19 levy still comfortably living on our books?” he questioned.

