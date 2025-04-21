ModernGhana logo
Nandom Paramount Chief mourns Pope Francis, calls for unity and prayer

By Francis Ameyibor II Contributor
General News Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area
MON, 21 APR 2025
Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area and a devout Catholic, has expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Pope Francis, extending heartfelt condolences to the global Catholic community.

In his message of sympathy, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII reflected on the Pope’s remarkable legacy.

“Pope Francis was a beacon of hope, love, and compassion. His unwavering commitment to the Catholic faith and his tireless efforts to promote peace, justice, and unity will forever be remembered,” he said.

He conveyed his condolences on behalf of his people and the Catholic faithful in Ghana.

“On behalf of the Nandom Traditional Area and the Catholic community in Ghana, I offer my deepest sympathies to the College of Cardinals, the Catholic Church, and the faithful worldwide. May the soul of Pope Francis rest in eternal peace,” he stated.

As a respected statesman and spiritual leader, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII urged Catholics across the world to turn to prayer in this time of grief.

“As we mourn the passing of this great spiritual leader, I urge all Catholics to come together in prayer, seeking comfort and solace in the loving arms of our Lord. May the legacy of Pope Francis inspire us to live lives of faith, hope, and charity,” he said.

He encouraged believers to carry on the mission of the late Pope, living out the values he exemplified.

“May the Lord comfort the hearts of those who mourn and grant us the strength to carry on the mission of Pope Francis. May his memory inspire us to be instruments of peace, love, and unity in our communities,” he added.

Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII also acknowledged the deep impact the Pope had on the Church and the world.

“Pope Francis' passing leaves a void in the Catholic Church, but his legacy will live on through the countless lives he touched. May we continue to draw inspiration from his teachings and example,” he noted.

“May God bless and comfort us all during this difficult time,” he concluded.

