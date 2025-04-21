Nandom Naa calls for national unity for accelerated development

Naa Professor Edmund Nminyem Delle Chiir VIII, Paramount Chief of the Nandom Traditional Area, has called on Ghanaians to draw inspiration from the unity of the Trinity during the Easter season and apply its significance to national development.

A devout Catholic and respected statesman, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII underscored the importance of unity by drawing parallels between the Christian belief in the Trinity—God the Father, God the Son, and God the Holy Spirit—and the collective responsibility of citizens toward building a prosperous nation.

In an interview on the deeper meaning of Easter, the Nandom Naa reflected on the harmonious nature of the Trinity and encouraged Ghanaians to emulate this example.

“Just as the Trinity works together in perfect harmony, Ghanaians must work together towards a common goal of national development,” he said.

He highlighted the importance of collective responsibility in achieving sustainable progress, stating that a developing nation must harness the full potential of its people.

“We need all – collective efforts and manpower for accelerated development,” he said, adding that human action can create either peace or chaos.

As an experienced governance expert, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII stressed the need for collaboration between the majority and minority in Parliament.

“Some of the drama we witness from the floor of parliament and also during the vetting of some nominees of President John Dramani Mahama are unfortunate incidents and acts not expected of honourable men and women who constitute the legislative arm of government,” he noted.

He emphasized that political actors in a democracy must move beyond partisanship to address the country’s challenges together.

“After elections when a government is formed, we must reduce incidences of extreme partisan persuasions and focus on national interest,” he added.

Recognized globally for his contributions to dermatology, Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII reiterated the need for national unity.

“Leaders must respect and understand each other's perspectives, rather than resorting to personal attacks and insults,” he stated.

He also reminded Christians of the spiritual essence of Easter—the death, burial, and resurrection of Jesus Christ—and encouraged reflection on the unity within the Trinity as a guiding principle of faith.

“By working together, Ghanaians can build a brighter future for themselves and future generations,” he said, urging all citizens to put aside differences and rally behind the national agenda.

“As Ghanaians reflect on the unity of the Trinity during the Easter festival, they must also reflect on the need for unity and cooperation in their lives and in the national development agenda,” Naa Prof. Delle Chiir VIII stated.