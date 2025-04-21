Religion Has Been The Best System Of Corruption And Exploitation In Ghana

Many people believe that the goal of any religion is to manipulate people to make their actions more methodical, safe, and predictable. However, some contend that religion has contributed to increased human misery and is to blame for corruption and poverty. If I take into account the influence of religion in Ghana, I am unable to deny these claims. Ghana is home to a large number of churches, mosques, and other places of worship, but we must determine whether or not they have benefited the populace.

Religious institutions have failed Ghanaians more than they have helped them. Religion has undoubtedly contributed to poverty in Ghana, and their failure to combat corruption has had a severe negative impact on people's lives. I am deeply saddened and resentful of those who claim to be men of God and even run churches but who are deeply involved in corruption. I see the use of religion as a lucrative source of making money or business rather than solving the problems of the people.

After taking an oath with the Bible or the Quran, civil officers, politicians, and pastors utilize religion as a specific case of ideology. However, they are far from God or Allah, and many of their actions don't accurately reflect what God or Allah wants them to do. For instance, Ghana has been ruined by the greed, evil intent to destroy other people's businesses, robbery of state properties, and widespread corruption of former finance minister Ken Ofori-Atta, who wears white shirts and quotes from the Bible.

Despite being referred to as reverends in Ghanaian politics, just think of what Victor Kusi Boateng and Ntim Fordjour did to Ghanaians and the nation. Considering that Ghanaian ministers of God have strayed from the right path and are actively involved in corruption that affects the populace, who has the right to hold me accountable if I lose faith in God or Jesus and decide that I will never enter a place of worship? It is true that religion has failed humanity in light of current events.

There are many different religious ideas, some of which are more ideal than others. Every day, politicians and pastors use biblical quotes that they want the congregation or people to consider in an effort to improve the community or bring about change. However, the same politicians and pastors are to blame for Ghana's widespread poverty, money laundering, state capture, environmental degradation, and suffering, and since the entire legal system is so corrupt, nothing is improving.

There are politicians and judges in Ghana today who are adamantly opposing the removal of a dishonest and corrupt chief justice who disregarded the interests of the populace and only served the president and his party since she was chosen by the party. The chief justice committed numerous crimes, such as breaking the Constitution and siding with a party even when the opposition was correct. Her corrupt practices and rulings also caused the economy, businesses, and investments to collapse.

Considering that Gertrude Torkornoo neglected the people and only served Akufo Addo and the NPP politicians, what would Ghanaians gain from her in Mahama's administration? Religion has contributed to the misery rather than the happiness of Ghanaians. After being sworn in as chief judge, Gertrude Torkornoo said in July 2023 that she had come to free the oppressed, but instead she used religion and the Bible to deceive the populace. The exploitation of religion must be opposed by Ghanaians.

No other aspect of human existence has as much of an influence on the consciousness of a single person, a whole country, or even a group of peoples as religion. Even though it is impossible to completely eradicate religion, humanity can combat the abuse of religion. In Ghana, religion should bring people together and promote progress rather than exploiting them into poverty.