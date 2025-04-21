Bawku crisis: Kusaug youth embark on sensitisation tour in six districts to restore peace

Zug-ran Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, overlord of kusaug traditional area

The youth of Kusaug have begun a sensitisation tour across the six administrative districts of Kusaug: Garu, Tempane, Pusiga, Bawku Municipal, Bawku West, and Binduri.

This initiative aims to educate the community and promote collaboration with the Ghana Police.

The initiative was directed by the overlord of the Kusaug traditional area, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II, following a meeting of his Advisory Council with both the youth and the police.

The purpose of the meeting was to facilitate dialogue, reconcile differences, and work together to ensure peace and uphold law and order in the region.

Below is Zugraan's statement:

Following recent violent encounters between Kusasi youth and personnel of the Ghana Police Service in the Kusaug Traditional Area, the Zug-ran of Kusaug, Bawku Naba Asigri Abugrago Azoka II directed the two sides to dialogue and reconcile their differences and collaborate to ensure peace and law and order in the area.

A dialogue facilitated by the Kusaug Advisory Council has successfully led to the reconciliation of the Kusasi youth leaders and the police authority in the area.

Pursuant to this understanding, the youth have commenced a sensitization exercise across the 6 districts and municipality in Kusaug to enforce the decision to coexist and collaborate with the police.

The Zug-ran extends his appreciation to the youth for their understanding and commends the Ghana Police Service personnel for their cooperation. He assures the police of their safety and the safety of their families and appreciates their commitment to restoring policing services in the area.

The Zug-ran thanks the Kusaug Advisory Council for their commendable efforts

David Adoliba- Secretary to the Overlord

For The Zug-Raan, Bawku Naba Asig-i Abugrago Azoka Il