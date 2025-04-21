Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama

The Most Reverend John Bonaventure Kwofie, Catholic Metropolitan Archbishop of Accra, has urged President John Dramani Mahama to fulfill his promise to ban illegal mining (galamsey).

He reminded the President of his pledge to put an end to galamsey activities, including those in forest reserves, within his first 120 days in office.

“The Catholic Church is concerned about galamsey activities because they are ‘killing’ the public,” he stated on Easter Sunday during a homily at the Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra.

“The Ghanaian public placed a big trust in you. This trust is ephemeral; we can easily forget. Mr. President, know this: eyes are watching you.

“…We take this promise seriously because galamsey is killing us. 120 days, yes, you crossed the 100 line a few days ago, and you are left with less than 20 days.

“We want to remind you; we voted you into office because of your stance on galamsey and many other evils plaguing our country. In fact, you displayed the high ethical standard we need in our politics in Ghana. We think you can do it,” he said.

Archbishop Kwofie revealed that illegal miners from across West Africa, including Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Togo, and Guinea, were reportedly living in Abrewa Nne Nkran.

He called for action to clear forest hideouts used for illegal activities, saying, “Let's have men like Nana Bosompem, men with integrity and courage, who would not ask where we went right or wrong in the legal system, and our forestry will return to normal.”

Speaking on Easter, Archbishop Kwofie reflected on the resurrection of Jesus Christ, which he said caused “great excitement and commotion.”

“Never before has someone reported news such as this. It has never happened in our common history, and indeed no one understood it. But Christ has risen to put to shame those who said there was no resurrection,” he noted.

Archbishop Kwofie explained that Christ’s resurrection symbolised the resurrection of humans, calling all to rise from the tomb of injustice and wickedness.

“This is dying to the 'old man' of injustice, wickedness, infidelity, and disrespect, and rising to the 'new man' of justice, respect for one another, and faithfulness in everything we do.

“That is why we are told in the second reading to clear out the old yeast and seek the things of above (Colossians 3:1-4; 1 Corinthians 5:6-8),” he said.

Archbishop Kwofie noted that many empty tombs exist in Christians’ lives, symbolising the starting point of vital new growth.

“Jesus indeed turns our bad times into great blessings. He makes His story of resurrection our story. This is the story of Easter; our sadness turns into joy! Christ is risen. He is risen indeed. Alleluia and a Happy Easter,” he said.

The congregation, mostly dressed in white to signify victory over death, celebrated Christ's resurrection on the third day after His death.

Unlike the somber ambience of Good Friday, Easter Sunday was filled with joyful singing and dancing, marking new beginnings.

Songs performed during the celebration included “Christ the Lord is Risen Today,” “Christ Arose,” “Thine is the Glory,” and “Yesu Adi Nkunim,” among others.

GNA