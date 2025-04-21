ModernGhana logo
'Handle the tongue with utmost care, there's power in it' – Pentecost Elder tells Ghanaians

  Mon, 21 Apr 2025
Elder Nicholas Niako, the Secretary of the Ajumako Entumbil District of the Church of Pentecost, has entreated Christians to desist from passing negative utterances that had the tendency to ruin their lives.

Underscoring the power of the tongue, he warned that whether in jest or in seriousness, every word from the mouth to themselves or their neighbours must be positive and attract blessings.

Delivering his Easter homily at Ajumako Baa where various assemblies converged for their convention, he said the tongue was a double-edged sword that must be handled with utmost care.

Elder Niako's homily was on the theme: “His resurrection, my victory” with Bible references to Acts 17: 28, Luke 24:1 and Romans 8:37.

Happy congregants filled the church to the rafters to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

“By positive declarations and faith, you will be victorious because there is power in the tongue,” he stressed.

He urged believers to renew their faith in Christ as He rose from death to be victorious, adding that humanity was cursed before the death of Christ, but His death and resurrection brought victory.

“His death saved us from the curse. Indeed, because we were sinners, we could not achieve victory.

“We cannot be victorious on our own because we fight against principalities, but if you believe in Christ, you are more than a conqueror,” the District Secretary declared.

“He sits on the right-hand side of the Father to intervene for us,” he added.

GNA

