Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin 

Reverend Reuben Lamptey Gaskin, Minister in Charge at the Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Resurrection Congregation in Accra Central, has debunked misconceptions about the bodily death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

He stated that the death and resurrection of Christ, as documented in the Bible, are true and confirmed by scriptures.

Delivering a sermon on the theme: “Christ's Victory Over Death” on Easter Day, Rev. Gaskin said contrary teachings that aimed to discredit biblical events are “falsehood” and “propaganda.”

He urged the Church to remain steadfast in their belief in the physical death and resurrection of Jesus, which he described as the cornerstone of the Christian faith.

“Never doubt the bodily resurrection of Jesus. He died physically, resurrected physically, and ascended to heaven physically.

“Christ's victory over death is evident in the fact that death could not hold him captive in the grave.

“The resurrection events are very important to us Christians because it is our firm foundation upon which our faith is built. Without the resurrection, our faith is meaningless,” he said.

Rev. Gaskin stated that, in addition to the soldiers at Jesus’ tomb confirming His physical resurrection, the Bible had also recorded 13 instances of Jesus appearing physically after His resurrection.

He argued that Jesus could not have interacted or dined with His disciples post-resurrection if He were a spirit.

“The death and bodily resurrection of Jesus Christ was not fabrication. Jesus conquered death,” Rev. Gaskin emphasized, adding, “The fact is that Jesus died physically, and His body was placed in the tomb secured to the highest minimum, and the physical body was buried.”

Rev. Gaskin called on the Church to demonstrate loyalty to Jesus and the Christian faith by remaining dedicated in their service to the Lord.

He also urged Christians to disregard false narratives that undermine Christianity’s core foundation.

“You must believe in the physical death of Jesus. Don't have any doubt over it. Jesus was crucified, taken off the cross, and was buried not as a spirit but as a physical body,” he stressed.

Easter, a significant holiday in the Christian calendar, commemorates Jesus Christ's resurrection and symbolises hope, renewal, and eternal life.

Millions of Christians worldwide celebrate Easter as a time of spiritual reflection, renewal, and joy, fostering unity and strengthening community bonds.

GNA