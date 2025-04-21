V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

Police personnel stationed at the Tadzewu-Mitsrikasa barrier in the Volta Region have intercepted a significant consignment of ammunition during a routine search in the early hours of Friday, April 18, 2025.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers stopped a Hyundai bus with registration number GR 8246-Q en route from Accra to Benin. A search of the vehicle uncovered 60 cartons of AAA cartridges (15,000 rounds) and 72 cartons of BB cartridges (18,000 rounds), which had been concealed in sacks under passenger luggage.

The driver, Abasou Fousseni, 45, and his co-driver, Salisu Jalilu, 38, were arrested for questioning. While both initially denied knowledge of the ammunition, police intelligence indicated that the co-driver had loaded the illicit goods into the vehicle.

The driver was subsequently granted police enquiry bail to continue the journey with the passengers, while the co-driver remains in custody to assist investigations. He is expected to be arraigned before court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In a press release signed by DSP Felix Danku of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Volta Region, the Service reiterated its commitment to combatting transnational crime and ensuring peace and security across the sub-region.

—citinewsroom