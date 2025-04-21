ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

  Mon, 21 Apr 2025
Social News V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus
MON, 21 APR 2025

Police personnel stationed at the Tadzewu-Mitsrikasa barrier in the Volta Region have intercepted a significant consignment of ammunition during a routine search in the early hours of Friday, April 18, 2025.

420202593606-1i841p5bbv-420202591233-whatsapp-image-2025-04-20-at-174924810c48d1

At approximately 3:30 a.m., officers stopped a Hyundai bus with registration number GR 8246-Q en route from Accra to Benin. A search of the vehicle uncovered 60 cartons of AAA cartridges (15,000 rounds) and 72 cartons of BB cartridges (18,000 rounds), which had been concealed in sacks under passenger luggage.

420202593607-i41p266ffa-420202591233-whatsapp-image-2025-04-20-at-174924b7310545

The driver, Abasou Fousseni, 45, and his co-driver, Salisu Jalilu, 38, were arrested for questioning. While both initially denied knowledge of the ammunition, police intelligence indicated that the co-driver had loaded the illicit goods into the vehicle.

420202593607-23041q5dcw-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0037

420202593607-8cs1vihuup-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0034

420202593608-0e72xljwwr-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0035

The driver was subsequently granted police enquiry bail to continue the journey with the passengers, while the co-driver remains in custody to assist investigations. He is expected to be arraigned before court on Tuesday, April 22, 2025.

In a press release signed by DSP Felix Danku of the Public Affairs Unit of the Ghana Police Service in the Volta Region, the Service reiterated its commitment to combatting transnational crime and ensuring peace and security across the sub-region.

420202593608-pulwo0a442-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0036

420202593608-1j841p5cbv-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0031

420202593608-l5gsk8v331-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0032

420202593609-i4ep276gfa-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0033

420202593609-k5fri7t2h0-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0029

420202593609-23041q5dcw-420202591233-img-20250420-wa0030

420202593609-txobsfer5l-420202591233-screenshot-2025-04-20-175839

—citinewsroom

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 hour ago

Supervisor jailed three years for stealing sewing machines Supervisor jailed three years for stealing sewing machines 

1 hour ago

Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama Archbishop Bonaventure calls on President Mahama

1 hour ago

Handle the tongue with utmost care, theres power in it – Pentecost Eldertells Ghanaians 'Handle the tongue with utmost care, there's power in it' – Pentecost Elder tell...

1 hour ago

Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin Bodily death and resurrection of Jesus not fabricated – Reverend Gaskin 

1 hour ago

V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus V/R: Police intercept ammunition on Accra-Benin bound bus

1 hour ago

Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted drugs Estate developer Chima Uchechukwu remanded for alleged possession of assorted dr...

1 hour ago

Lets stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals Let's stop illegal mining, corruption, profiteering — Bishop Andam appeals  

2 hours ago

Pay us if we deliver — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister 'Pay us if we deliver' — Construction Chamber CEO fires back at Roads Minister

2 hours ago

NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber NPP govt left GHS105billion in road sector commitments – Construction Chamber

2 hours ago

President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities President Mahama spends three days in Kwahu for Easter festivities  

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line