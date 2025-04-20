ModernGhana logo
Marketing is more than the product

The question is still unanswered whether the egg or henn was first.

The same question applies to success in business products and services or ?

Unlike the first headache question, the latter is answered by facts. works through people (Steve Jobs, Apple) or Creativity and Activity (Coca-Cola, Red Bull, Harry Potter). A poor product (Cola, Energy Drink, Marlboro Cigarettes) can become a household sensation through the right form of . In these cases works as brainwashing turning consumers into addicts.

Ghana since 1965 has an SOE Cocoa Processing Company CPC Ltd in Tema made by Joachim Burmeister from Hamburg, Germany on behalf of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah. In the cocoa industry, it is widely accepted that Ghana cocoa is the best. Since 1965 CPC Ltd run by party members, not entrepreneurs produce the same old boring poor poor-quality products that can be seen as a disgrace to the nation of Ghana. Much to the delight of the big foreign companies in the market, Ghanaians do not understand the true meaning of this industry. The whole outline of the cocoa industry in Ghana from farming, harvest, and processing to follows the wishes of the white man to the disadvantage of the nation Ghana. And guess what: no Ghanaian cares.

Willy Wonka (Johnny Depp played it beautifully) knew how to run a successful chocolate factory. He made boys and girls dream and brought happiness into the hearts of adults.

When Ghana stops sleeping this dream will turn into a nightmare for the white man.

Ghana: don't blame all your problems on the white man. When in need ask him for help.

Karl-Heinz Heerde
Karl-Heinz Heerde, © 2025

PD Dipl.-Pol. Karl-Heinz Heerde (Political Scientist and Historian, Hamburg University 1980-1985), married to Alberta Heerde born Mensah, Ashanti from Kumasi with Ewe roots from Volta Region, Ghana, Entrepreneur and Author of several novels, the new constitution draft for Ghana and various Articles.Column: Karl-Heinz Heerde

