Trust in Business: A Call for Change – Time to Rethink Leadership, Accountability, and Merit

In a world where business success is often measured by profit margins, the importance of trust and integrity is sometimes overlooked. Recently, President John Dramani Mahama shared a sobering tale during the Kwahu Business Forum, reflecting on the cost of misplaced trust in business. He recounted the story of a family transport business that went from hopeful beginnings to a financial drain due to poor management and lack of oversight. His cautionary tale strikes at the heart of a problem many businesses in Ghana and beyond face: the failure of trust between employers and employees or business partners.

Mahama’s experience was echoed by Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin, who pointed out that many businesses fail not because of a lack of capital but because they lack trustworthy employees. This truth cuts deep—while the idea of employing foreign expertise might seem like a quick fix, it is only a band-aid solution to much deeper, systemic issues. To truly overcome the canker of business failure, the answer lies not in outsourcing our problems but in adopting a homegrown solution rooted in accountability, merit, and the willingness to adapt.

The Mirage of Quick Fixes: Why Foreign Expertise Isn't the Ultimate Solution

There’s no denying that employing foreign experts can bring much-needed knowledge and skills to an organization struggling with poor management. However, this approach often treats only the symptoms, not the disease. Relying on outsiders to fix internal problems perpetuates a cycle of dependency. Foreign employees can provide valuable insights, but they cannot replace the trust, discipline, and integrity needed from within the local workforce. In the long term, this reliance may stifle the development of local talent and fail to foster a sustainable culture of responsibility and accountability.

This is why businesses must look inward and adopt solutions that can grow from within. Technology and strict oversight can play a critical role in curbing the inefficiencies that often plague businesses. For instance, real-time monitoring systems and automated compliance checks can ensure that business operations are streamlined, transparent, and consistent. Rather than relying on foreign labour, Ghanaian businesses need to invest in their own people and systems, enabling local capacity to reach its full potential.

Technology and Accountability: The Real Solutions to Business Failures

If there is one thing that successful global companies have in common, it’s their reliance on robust systems and oversight, driven by technology. Companies like Amazon and Tesla didn’t rise to prominence by relying on external expertise alone; they built success on innovation, automation, and strict accountability systems. By leveraging technology, they’ve been able to scale quickly, ensure transparency, and track performance across all levels.

Ghanaian businesses must adopt similar systems. Real-time monitoring tools, automated workflows, and performance dashboards can provide managers with the insights needed to make informed decisions and detect problems before they spiral out of control. Similarly, businesses should adopt strict oversight measures that ensure accountability at every level, from top executives to entry-level employees. Transparency should be non-negotiable, and businesses should embrace systems that make it easier to hold individuals accountable for their actions.

The Problem of Nepotism: Hiring for Merit, Not Connections

Another critical issue hindering business growth in Ghana is the practice of hiring based on family connections or political affiliations rather than merit. This is one of the major reasons why businesses stagnate or fail. When recruitment is driven by personal relationships rather than qualifications, it undermines the core principles of meritocracy, which are essential for business success.

The unfortunate consequence of hiring people based on nepotism is the creation of inefficiencies within the organization. People who are hired because of their connections often lack the skills and drive needed to succeed, leading to poor performance and missed opportunities. For a business to truly thrive, it must prioritize hiring individuals based on their abilities, qualifications, and potential, not family ties or political loyalty.

Successful entrepreneurs, like Jeff Bezos and Elon Musk, built their empires not by surrounding themselves with well-connected individuals but by assembling teams of talented, driven, and qualified people. Bezos, for example, didn’t grow Amazon into the e-commerce giant it is today by relying on connections or political favours; he built it with an unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction, innovation, and operational excellence.

Lessons from Global Tycoons: Success Built on Merit and Focus

The stories of global business tycoons like Jeff Bezos, Elon Musk, and others underscore a key point: focus, merit, and accountability are the cornerstones of success. These individuals didn’t build their businesses by relying on external labour or political connections—they succeeded by focusing relentlessly on innovation and creating systems that allowed them to scale globally. Their ability to stay focused on their goals and make decisions based on merit, rather than personal relationships, is a key reason why they have been able to succeed in diverse markets all over the world.

Take Elon Musk, for instance. Despite his public persona and controversial statements, Musk has built successful companies like Tesla and SpaceX by focusing on long-term goals and bringing in top-tier talent who are as dedicated to his vision as he is. He has built a culture of excellence and accountability that has driven his companies to break boundaries and achieve unprecedented levels of success. These examples show that success is possible without relying on shortcuts like nepotism or outsourcing expertise. Instead, it’s about creating a culture where merit and accountability are the bedrock of every decision.

A Change of Mindset: Building a Culture of Integrity

If we are to truly overcome the challenges facing Ghanaian businesses, we must first change our mindset. Trust, accountability, and integrity should no longer be seen as ideals but as practical standards for business operations. It’s time we stop using connections as a shortcut to success and start focusing on building sustainable businesses that thrive on merit, innovation, and a commitment to excellence.

Leaders must model these values for their employees, setting the tone for what is expected in terms of behaviour and performance. This mindset shift should permeate every level of business, from government to private enterprises. Only then can we create an environment where trust is earned, not given, and where businesses grow based on sound practices, not short-term fixes.

Conclusion: Moving Beyond Quick Fixes

Ghanaian businesses have the potential to achieve global success, but to get there, we must rethink how we approach business practices. While employing foreign expertise, leveraging technology, and enforcing accountability measures are all necessary steps, the real change must come from within. We must prioritize hiring for merit, adopting systems that promote transparency and accountability, and, most importantly, changing our mindset to one that values integrity and responsibility over shortcuts.

It’s time for a paradigm shift in how we view business success. We can’t rely on external fixes or connections to get ahead. True growth comes from building strong, trustworthy, and competent teams who work together to achieve long-term goals. The time for change is now—let’s build businesses that thrive not only because of the opportunities they offer but because of the integrity and accountability at their core.