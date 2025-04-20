ModernGhana logo
It’s deception to live in sin and be assured of heaven — Dr Kumuyi to christians

  Sun, 20 Apr 2025
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Dr William Kumuyi, the General Superintendent of the Deeper Life Christian Ministry (DLCM) has urged Christians to leverage the resurrection of Christ and strive to live a holy and righteous lives.

He said it remained total deception for professed Christians to dabble in sins and in worldly pleasures and be assured of heaven at the same time.

Dr Kumuyi said a sin-free life guaranteed heaven hereafter, when he delivered a sermon via satellite at the Easter Retreat of the Deeper Life Bible Church, underway at the Ayakomaso Retreat Grounds in the Sunyani West Municipality of the Bono Region.

Hundreds of members of the church drawn from the various locations including Abesim, Nsoatre, Chiraa, Fiapre, Chiraa, Yamfo, Techire, Adrobaa, Susunaso, Sunyani and others are attending the five-day retreat.

It is on the theme “Experiencing the power of His resurrection” and coincided with the Global Crusade Kumuyi (GCK), a monthly evangelical campaign, an initiative of Dr Kumuyi.

Dr Kumuyi professes that Christians who lived in iniquity, immorality, fighting, corruption, and other vices would only end up in hell.

He said heaven was only a reserve for the righteous in Christ and admonished Christians not to be swayed by false teachers and preachers who promise them heaven irrespective of the life they lived on earth.

Dr Kumuyi said heaven and hell were real, warning that 'if you don’t repent of your sin, then your sin will find you out accordingly.”

GNA

