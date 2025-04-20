Ashanti Regional Minister applauds MTN Ghana for massive support to Ashantifest

Dr. Frank Amoakohene, the Ashanti Regional Minister, has commended MTN Ghana for its invaluable contribution to the ongoing Ashantifest, an initiative spearheaded by the Ashanti Regional Coordinating Council (ARCC) to celebrate and promote the rich cultural heritage of Asanteman.

Speaking at the “Ashanti Konnect Concert,” a flagship event of the festival, Dr. Amoakohene praised the telecommunications giant for its support, noting that MTN Ghana stood out among corporate sponsors of the festival.

“The success of this evening's event is largely due to the generosity and commitment of MTN Ghana. They have been instrumental in bringing this vision to life,” he stated to a cheering crowd at Rattray Park.

He encouraged the public to continue patronising MTN's services to enable the company to sustain its support for such impactful initiatives aimed at promoting culture and development.

In addition to sponsoring the Ashanti Konnect Concert, MTN Ghana also supported other key activities, including the Kids Music Festival as well as a health screening and blood donation exercise.

The Ashanti Konnect Concert attracted thousands of music lovers who were treated to electrifying performances by renowned artistes such as Jack Alolome, Brother Sammy, Strongman Burner, Okyeame Kwame, Tagoe Sisters, Beeztrap, and others.

The event created a lively and festive atmosphere that continued late into the night.

Since the launch of this maiden edition, Ashantifest has turned the Ashanti Region into a hub of activity, drawing both residents and tourists to partake in a series of cultural, entertainment, and entrepreneurial events.

Stakeholders in the fashion, sports, arts, and tourism sectors have been major beneficiaries, taking advantage of the festival's opportunities to showcase their talents and grow their businesses.

Ashantifest continues to position the region as a beacon of culture and innovation, with support from corporate partners like MTN Ghana playing a vital role in its success.

