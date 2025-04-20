Jesus's death, resurrection give us salvation, forgiveness and victory — Volta Regional Minister

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, says the death of Jesus, the Christ, crucifixion and resurrection gave humanity salvation, forgiveness and victory.

He stated that His resurrection was a cornerstone of Christian faith, symbolising hope, victory and the promise of eternal life for all who believe.

Mr. Gunu, who is also an Elder of The Church of Pentecost, made these remarks during the Easter Sunday Service at the Church’s Easter Convention in Ho-Ahoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

He stated that Jesus’s resurrection represented hope and renewal as it signified new life, both spiritually and physically, and encouraged believers to live with purpose and joy.

He urged the congregants to continue praying for the government to succeed.

Apostle Dr. Dela Quampah, the Ho Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, appealed to the regional minister to call meeting with Chiefs and Pastors in the Region to discuss on how best to develop it.

He noted that the Church fully supports the National Sanitation Day scheduled for the first Saturday of every month.

Dr. Quampah, who is also an Executive Council member of The Church of Pentecost, stated that they support the government‘s school and health plans and that it will do everything possible for their successful implementation.

The Convention, which was held under the theme: “We Are Healed by His Wounds”, (Isaiah 53:5b) was attended by congregants from 21 Districts of the Church.

GNA