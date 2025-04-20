ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

Jesus's death, resurrection give us salvation, forgiveness and victory — Volta Regional Minister

  Sun, 20 Apr 2025
Religion Jesuss death, resurrection give us salvation, forgiveness and victory — Volta Regional Minister
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Mr James Gunu, the Volta Regional Minister, says the death of Jesus, the Christ, crucifixion and resurrection gave humanity salvation, forgiveness and victory.

He stated that His resurrection was a cornerstone of Christian faith, symbolising hope, victory and the promise of eternal life for all who believe.

Mr. Gunu, who is also an Elder of The Church of Pentecost, made these remarks during the Easter Sunday Service at the Church’s Easter Convention in Ho-Ahoe in the Ho Municipality of the Volta Region.

He stated that Jesus’s resurrection represented hope and renewal as it signified new life, both spiritually and physically, and encouraged believers to live with purpose and joy.

He urged the congregants to continue praying for the government to succeed.

Apostle Dr. Dela Quampah, the Ho Area Head of The Church of Pentecost, appealed to the regional minister to call meeting with Chiefs and Pastors in the Region to discuss on how best to develop it.

He noted that the Church fully supports the National Sanitation Day scheduled for the first Saturday of every month.

Dr. Quampah, who is also an Executive Council member of The Church of Pentecost, stated that they support the government‘s school and health plans and that it will do everything possible for their successful implementation.

The Convention, which was held under the theme: “We Are Healed by His Wounds”, (Isaiah 53:5b) was attended by congregants from 21 Districts of the Church.

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

57 seconds ago

Online journalist and youth empowerment advocate Kobby Kyei Kobby Kyei withdraws from MTN Heroes of Change Awards

26 minutes ago

Easter Reunion: Akufo-Addo visits Kufuor, celebrates legacy and friendship Easter Reunion: Akufo-Addo visits Kufuor, celebrates legacy and friendship

26 minutes ago

Gov’t to prioritise Northern roads as President Mahama pushes for infrastructure equity Gov’t to prioritise Northern roads as President Mahama pushes for infrastructure...

1 hour ago

Bawumia’s popularity in NPP moves from 48% to 57% in latest InfoAnalytics polls Bawumia’s popularity in NPP moves from 48% to 57% in latest InfoAnalytics polls

2 hours ago

It’s deception to live in sin and be assured of heaven — Dr Kumuyito christians It’s deception to live in sin and be assured of heaven — Dr Kumuyi to christians

2 hours ago

Jesuss death, resurrection give us salvation, forgiveness and victory — Volta Regional Minister Jesus's death, resurrection give us salvation, forgiveness and victory — Volta R...

2 hours ago

Christians worldwide celebrate Easter with reflections on resurrection and renewal Christians worldwide celebrate Easter with reflections on resurrection and renew...

2 hours ago

Financial institutions take center stage on day two of Kwahu Business Forum Financial institutions take center stage on day two of Kwahu Business Forum

3 hours ago

AP - Andrew Medichini Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages in Easter address

3 hours ago

Planning for death: four things you can do to ease your family’s emotional and financial stress Planning for death: four things you can do to ease your family’s emotional and f...

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line