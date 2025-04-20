Christians worldwide celebrate Easter with reflections on resurrection and renewal

Across the world, Christians gathered on Sunday to celebrate Easter, the most profound and joyous moment in the Christian calendar. The day marks the resurrection of Jesus Christ—an event that lies at the heart of the Christian faith, symbolizing victory over death, renewal of life, and the enduring promise of hope.

From grand cathedrals to small chapels, churches were filled with worshippers attending special services, offering prayers, and joining in hymns of celebration. In many communities, Easter also brought families and friends together for meals, acts of charity, and traditional festivities that blend religious observance with cultural expression.

At the Pentecost International Worship Centre (PIWC) West Hills in Accra, Pastor Philip Pascal Asiedu delivered a stirring sermon titled “The Resurrection, the Implications for Me.” In his message, he urged Christians to look beyond the familiar Easter celebrations and reflect deeply on the spiritual power of Christ’s resurrection.

He explained that the resurrection affirmed Jesus’ divine identity and mission. “The resurrection validated Jesus as the Son of God,” he said, referencing Romans 1:2–4. Unlike the founders of other religions, Pastor Asiedu emphasized, “The tomb of Jesus remains empty, symbolising His triumph over death.”

He encouraged the congregation to embrace their spiritual identity and relationship with God, reminding them, “As children of God, they are never alone and are always surrounded by divine presence.” Drawing from Romans 8:15–17, he added that the resurrection is a clear affirmation that believers are sons and daughters of God.

Pastor Asiedu also spoke of the resurrection as a confirmation of Jesus’ earthly mission and the foundation of Christian faith. “It affirms the power and credibility of Jesus’ work on Earth,” he said, noting that this assurance should inspire unwavering trust in God’s promises.

With a focus on practical faith, he reassured his listeners that their prayers have already been heard. “God has already answered their prayers,” he said, urging them to stand firm and trust in divine timing. Quoting Joshua 1:8, he stressed the importance of internalizing scripture and depending on God’s word, especially in uncertain times.

He closed with a call to spiritual resilience, encouraging believers to resist anything that might weaken their connection with God. “Remain dedicated to your faith,” he told the congregation. “Stand firm against challenges, and hold onto the assurance that God is always present in your lives and families.”

As the Easter celebration continued around the world, Pastor Asiedu’s message served as a powerful reminder that for Christians, Easter is not just a remembrance of the past, but a living call to walk in faith, strength, and the certainty of new life.