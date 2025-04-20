Pope Francis calls for Gaza ceasefire and release of hostages in Easter address

Pope Francis appeared on Sunday in St Peter's Square to deliver a quick Easter greeting before a senior archbishop delivered his "Urbi et Orbi" benediction which, like last year, called for a ceasefire and a release of the hostages in Gaza.

"Happy Easter," said the 88-year-old Argentine in a weak voice from his wheelchair on the balcony of St Peter's Basilica to the delight of more than 30,000 worshippers and tourists.

Archbishop Diego Ravelli, the master off pontifical liturgical celebrations, then read out the pope's message

"The growing climate of anti-Semitism throughout the world is worrisome," it said. "Yet at the same time, I think of the people of Gaza, and its Christian community in particular, where the terrible conflict continues to cause death and destruction and to create a dramatic and deplorable humanitarian situation.

"I appeal to the warring parties: call a ceasefire, release the hostages and come to the aid of a starving people that aspires to a future of peace!"

Meeting

The pontiff's attendance came after a brief private meeting with US Vice President JD Vance, who was visiting Rome with his family a few months after a spat between the pope and the American administration over its anti-migrant policies.

"The meeting, which lasted a few minutes, gave the opportunity to exchange greetings on Easter Sunday," said the Vatican statement

Thousands began to congregate eaerly on Sunday in the plaza outside th basilica even though it was uncertain whether the pope would appear for one of the biggest ceremonies in the Christian calendar less than a month after leaving hospital following a near fatal bout of pneumonia.

The pope's message also touched on the need for tolerance as well as respect for diversity - issues he has underlined throughout his 12-year papacy.

"On this day, I would like all of us to hope anew and to revive our trust in others, including those who are different than ourselves, or who come from distant lands, bringing unfamiliar customs, ways of life and ideas!" read the speech.

"I appeal to all those in positions of political responsibility in our world not to yield to the logic of fear which only leads to isolation from others, but rather to use the resources available to help the needy, to fight hunger and to encourage initiatives that promote development. These are the “weapons” of peace: weapons that build the future, instead of sowing seeds of death!"

After Archbishop Ravelli had delivered the benediction,Francis, the leader of the world's 1.4 billion Catholics, toured the square for 15 minutes in the pope mobile, waving at the crowd and blessing babies.

Over the last week, Francis has gone out in public twice without the nasal cannula through which he has been receiving oxygen.

On Saturday,, he made a brief appearance inside the basilica where he prayed and gave candies to some children among the visitors.

He also toured a jail in Rome but he did not perform the traditional foot-washing ritual, which seeks to imitate Jesus Christ's washing of his disciples' feet.

For the first time since becoming pope in 2013, Francis has missed the majority of Holy Week events, such as Friday's Stations of the Cross at the Colosseum and Saturday's Easter vigil at Saint Peter's Basilica, where he delegated his duties to cardinals.

(With newswires)