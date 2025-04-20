ModernGhana logo
Bawumia's popularity in NPP moves from 48% to 57% in latest InfoAnalytics polls

  Sun, 20 Apr 2025
Despite the New Patriotic Party's loss in the 2024 general elections, former Vice President and party flagbearer Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia is enjoying a resurgence of support among the party faithful, according to new data from Global InfoAnalytics.

The April 2025 poll reveals a significant uptick in Bawumia’s approval within NPP circles, with his backing rising from 48% to 57%. The numbers suggest that, far from diminishing his standing, the electoral setback may have galvanized support for his continued leadership.

Observers say the post-election momentum reflects Bawumia’s ability to stay connected with the party’s grassroots base. His campaign’s policy messaging and his measured response following the NPP’s defeat appear to have earned him renewed respect among members.

Political analysts interpret the polling results as a clear sign that Bawumia remains a central figure in the party’s evolving strategy. With the NPP entering a period of reflection and potential restructuring, his rising popularity could play a pivotal role in shaping internal debates about the party’s future.

According to Global InfoAnalytics, a respected firm known for its political trend tracking, the results point to more than just a temporary bounce—they suggest Bawumia is emerging as a unifying force during a critical time for the NPP.

Party insiders note that while discussions about leadership direction are still unfolding, Bawumia’s strengthened position places him in a prime spot to influence the next phase of the party’s journey.

