Betting is leisure, not livelihood – DACF Administrator tells youth

Michael Harry Yamson, the Administrator of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF), has cautioned young Ghanaians against treating betting as a viable source of income, stressing that it should remain a form of entertainment—not a livelihood.

His remarks come in the wake of backlash from civil society groups and religious organisations following the government's decision to abolish taxes on betting winnings. Critics fear the move could increase gambling habits, particularly among the youth.

Speaking to Citi News, Mr. Yamson clarified that the tax removal is intended to boost the betting sector's contribution to economic activity, not to promote recklessness.

“The betting tax was seen as frustrating an industry, and we have removed it to drive that industry and to drive the volume of economic activity in that sector,” he said. “That said, the idea is not to increase irresponsible behavior. What we firmly believe is that betting is a leisure activity, betting is not meant to be a livelihood. And so we subscribe to the removal of the betting tax, at the same time that we are careful to make it clear that betting is a leisure activity—it is not meant to be something that becomes the livelihood of anybody.”

Mr. Yamson also urged betting operators to strictly uphold laws prohibiting underage betting, noting that access to gambling platforms by minors remains a major concern.

“We encourage people to follow the law and that operators follow the law so that young people, at the age of 10 and 11, for instance, are not betting.

He disclosed that the government will collaborate with tech stakeholders to roll out digital safety mechanisms, including the integration of the Ghana Card, to help prevent underage participation in online betting.

“We also eventually need to work with those in the technology space to ensure that even when people go online to bet, we can use mechanisms like the Ghana Card to prevent young people from gaining access to betting sites,” he revealed.

-citinewsroom