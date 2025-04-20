ModernGhana logo
Easter Reunion: Akufo-Addo visits Kufuor, celebrates legacy and friendship

  Sun, 20 Apr 2025
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo marked the Easter season with a heartfelt visit to his predecessor, former President John Agyekum Kufuor, celebrating a moment of camaraderie and respect between two statesmen of Ghana’s Fourth Republic.

In a Facebook post shared on Saturday, April 19, Akufo-Addo expressed his delight at reconnecting with the former president during the holy season. He described Kufuor as “ever-cheerful and highly spirited,” affectionately calling him his “boss” — a term reflecting his deep admiration for the elder statesman.

Their Easter meeting, full of warmth and goodwill, served as a powerful reminder of the values of unity and continuity in leadership. For many Ghanaians, the gesture was more than symbolic — it reaffirmed the spirit of mutual respect that transcends political transitions.

The encounter between the two leaders has since been widely praised, with citizens welcoming the display of togetherness as a beacon of national harmony during Easter, a time of reflection, renewal, and hope.

