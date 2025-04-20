Gov’t to prioritise Northern roads as President Mahama pushes for infrastructure equity

Ghana’s Minister for Roads and Highways, Kwame Governs Agbodza, has pledged a new direction in infrastructure development that prioritizes the often-overlooked northern regions, particularly the Savannah Region.

Addressing the 49th Annual Congress of the National Gonjaland Youth Association in Sawla, the minister emphasized that the administration of President John Dramani Mahama is committed to correcting historical imbalances in road investments.

“One of the things I consider as imbalance in infrastructure is this — it appears 70% of our expenditure on roads is spent in the South, especially between Greater Accra and Ashanti Region alone consume almost 70% of our road infrastructure,” Mr. Agbodza pointed out. He continued, “That is not equity in development. We shall actually rewrite that. We’ll reallocate resources to touch people in this part of the country.”

He assured the gathering that the new policy shift will bring increased road development projects to the northern parts of Ghana, with the Savannah Region set to benefit from the reallocation of resources.

In a stern message to contractors, Mr. Agbodza stressed the need for quality and accountability. “The government will not compromise on quality. Deliver the work or forfeit the contract,” he warned, while acknowledging those contractors who have continued working despite delayed payments.

The congress, held under the theme “Harnessing Natural Resources for Development in Gonjaland: The Role of the Youth,” provided a platform for addressing major development concerns such as infrastructure challenges, land disputes, and regional security.

Also speaking at the event, Minister for Education Haruna Iddrisu announced that the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission would, within a month, supply a pick-up vehicle to the Savannah College of Education. He reaffirmed the administration’s broader goal to ensure every region, including Savannah, has a public university.

Savannah Regional Minister Salifu Be-Awuribe added his voice to the development drive, praising ongoing efforts to modernize the Gonja Kingdom’s governance through a review of its 1930 Constitution, a move he said would align traditional structures with contemporary governance.