'Support enterprises when they demonstrate potential, creativity, not swear party colours' — Afenyo-Markin to gov't

Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has stressed the need for Ghana to prioritise meritocracy over partisanship in creating opportunities for the nation's youth.

Speaking at the Kwahu Business Forum on Saturday, April 19, the Minority Leader expressed concern over the politicisation of youth empowerment initiatives and urged a national shift towards recognising talent, creativity, and drive rather than party loyalty.

“We must take a hard look at how we extend opportunity, particularly to the youth. They must not be supported only when they wear party colours; they must be supported when they demonstrate potential, creativity, and drive,” he stated.

According to him, building the country's future on political favouritism risks stifling progress and innovation, noting that national development hinges on fairness and equal opportunity for all deserving citizens, irrespective of their political alignment.

“Ghana’s future cannot be built on partisan loyalty; it must be built on merit. Those who deserve opportunity must be given the opportunity regardless of political affiliation. That is how we build a nation, that is how we create competition, and that is how we create progress in a nation,” Afenyo-Markin declared.

The Kwahu Business Forum remains a vital platform that brings together policymakers, entrepreneurs, and investors to explore strategies for economic growth and private sector empowerment in Ghana and across the African continent.