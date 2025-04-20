ModernGhana logo
Director-General of Internal Audit Agency Eric Oduro Osae resigns

  Sun, 20 Apr 2025
SUN, 20 APR 2025

Dr. Eric Oduro Osae has stepped down as Director-General of the Internal Audit Agency (IAA), bringing his chapter at the agency to a close after a notable tenure marked by reforms in public financial management.

In a statement released on April 17, 2025, Dr. Osae announced his resignation and extended appreciation to all who supported him during his leadership.

“I want to use this opportunity to thank all of you for the support, advice, and the opportunity to be of service to God and country,” he said.

Widely respected as a governance and public financial management expert, Dr. Osae was credited with steering the IAA through a period of institutional strengthening, aimed at deepening transparency and enforcing accountability in the public sector.

During his time in office, the agency made significant strides in improving internal audit practices across government institutions, contributing to broader efforts to safeguard public funds and promote ethical governance.

His departure marks the end of a transformative era for the IAA, as stakeholders reflect on the legacy of a leader who worked to enhance integrity in Ghana’s financial oversight systems.

