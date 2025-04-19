Clement Apaak reaffirms gov’t’s commitment to fulfilling educational promises

Deputy Minister for Education, Dr. Clement Apaak, has reiterated the government’s commitment to honour promises made for Ghana’s educational sector.

The Deputy Minister indicated that the government’s policy to support students in the tertiary institutions is two-fold: the first-year academic fees, and the other is to pay the fees for students with disability.

Dr. Apaak further stated that the government has allocated funds, adding that the funds will be available for the needed actions.

“What I know, which is what the Minister has said, is that commitment is being fulfilled. I say it’s being fulfilled because, as of the time students were reporting to school, the John Dramani Mahama-led NDC government had not yet presented a budget," he explained on Joy FM, adding that relevant agencies and institutions are being engaged to get it done.

Dr. Apaak also added, “..., you heard the Minister very clearly that we expect to spend not less than 340 million Ghana cedis there, about on this exercise. That is the baseline we are working from, it could be more, it could be less, depending on the enrollment.”

He continued, “The allocation has been made, and we expect that the resource will be available to undertake the commitment, as we know for a fact.”