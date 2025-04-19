STILL HERE: A Gentle Wake-Up Call to the Living

You’ve wept in silence.

You’ve bled.

You’ve felt alone.

You’ve faced storms that shook you to your very bones.

But still… you woke up today.

Your heart still beats.

Your lungs still fill with air.

Your eyes opened to this world—again.

And that, right there, is a miracle.

Yes, a miracle we’re often too busy, too bitter, too burdened to even notice.

But pause with me for a moment.

Have you ever thought about this—

That today, this very moment, was someone’s dream?

Someone laid down last night with plans, with hope, with life bursting in their hearts…

But they didn’t wake up.

That tomorrow they longed for?

It is the today you’re living in now.

Let that sink in.

What If You’re Living What Someone Died Praying For?

We chase money, titles, relationships, recognition, and sometimes revenge—

But forget the one gift that makes all of those things possible: Life itself.

We complain about what we don’t have,

but fail to notice the priceless things we do—

like the ability to breathe without a machine,

to drink water without choking,

to walk to the bathroom unaided,

to eat with joy,

to laugh, to cry, to speak,

to remember our names.

Have you ever sat in a hospital ward?

Seen a man who built empires, now unable to lift a spoon?

Or a woman who once danced through life, now forgotten even by her own memory?

Ask them what matters most now.

It’s not the money. Not the fame. Not the hustle.

It’s the chance to live again—to simply be whole again.

To have back the very things we overlook: health, peace of mind, the ability to just exist without pain.

And yet, many of us—healthy, breathing, capable—wake up complaining.

We say, “Nothing is working,”

But our hearts are literally working,

Our kidneys are working,

Our minds are working.

That nothing is actually everything.

We Don’t Value What Works Until It Fails

You never realize how much you need your legs… until walking becomes a prayer.

You don’t value your mind… until clarity slips through your fingers.

You don’t cherish breath… until you're gasping for it.

We take for granted the fact that we can scroll through our phones, read this message, or even roll our eyes at it.

But the truth is—you are a walking miracle.

Don’t wait for sickness to teach you gratitude.

Don’t wait for loss to teach you presence.

Don’t wait for pain to teach you what peace once offered for free.

Ask Yourself:

When was the last time I thanked God not for a new car, but for my heartbeat?

Do I spend more time chasing things that fade than nurturing what sustains me?

What if today was the gift I've been too distracted to see?

What if this breath I'm taking right now… was sacred?

Because it is.

Some Are Partially Here Too...

Even some among the living are not truly here.

Some are battling chronic illness, some are locked inside their own minds, some are alive but disconnected—wandering in shadows we can’t see.

And still, they are fighting.

Still, they’re holding on to the thread of life.

So if you are here—fully here—give thanks.

Don’t let the noise drown out the miracle.

Don’t let your longings blind you to your blessings.

Today is not just another day.

It is a second chance. A divine extension. A breath wrapped in purpose.

God did it. He kept you here.

Not by accident, but by intention.

Be grateful.

Be aware.

Be present.

You’re still here.

So live like it matters.

#Puobabangna

By Victor Raul Puobabangna from Eggu, in the Upper West Region of Ghana