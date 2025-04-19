A Quick Note To Father Joop Visser - About the Tribulations Faced By A Female Diasporan Resort Owner At Abono, On the Shoreline of Lake Bosumtwi

Sage,

The many tribulations faced by a brilliant and hardworking female Diasporan entrepreneur, who has reached the point where today she wants to sell her hospitality sector gem, on the shores of Lake Bosumtwi in the Ashanti Region's Abono village, is a case study in all that's wrong with our system - which one hopes can guide local administrations nationwide, as the resetting of our bankrupted national economy by the Akyem Mafia, proceeds apace.

The forces ranged against her in the local officialdom that controls the Bosumtwi District Assembly's administration, ad well as the corrupt minions of the Traditional Authouriries, have not only allowed her to be fleeced by a host of parasitic grifter-types at every opportunity that has arisen, but perversely, are also actively doing everything possible to destroy a potentially fantastic, world-class, off-the-beaten-track destination with their ignorance, bad-faith actions, egregious inactions and total lack of vision.

Sage, the shocking negativities of district administration and those of the Abono traditional authorities truly suck. Simply put, they are beyond belief.

Based on its unrivalled and unique green economy potential, the Lake Bosumtwi host community of Abono should, without question, be amongst the most prosperous rural communities in all of Ghana – but currently, unfortunately, it ranks amongst the poorest in rural Ghana. That's so tragic. One is also aware that if she were a white woman, all those now busy putting impediments in her social impact, sustainable, profit-sharing, green economy entrepreneurial path, would bend over backwards to help her make a success of her beautiful lakeside resort at Abono village on the shores of Lake Bosumtwi.

Sage, isn't it amazing that we despise ourselves so - and fight hard to ruin the most innovative, value-unlocking job creators in our midst? It's all so sad and shameful. Anansesemkrom Ghana, paaaa diy33 – tweaaaaaaa...

