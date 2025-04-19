President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic future, promising recovery and prosperity for all.

Speaking at the Good Friday Miracle Service by the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches at the Black Star Square, Accra, President Mahama assured that Ghana’s economic situation would improve, with more opportunities ahead.

Drawing inspiration from Christ’s resurrection, President Mahama said Ghana would overcome discouragement, hardship, and fear.

“I believe with all my heart that our dear nation Ghana shall rise again. Our economy shall recover, our youth will find opportunity, our families will flourish and thrive,” he said.

The President emphasised that economic restoration required collective effort, urging churches, businesses, and communities to unite and act truthfully.

“But that restoration will require that all of us, government, churches, businesses, and communities, work together in unity and in truth. That will make our nation rise again,” he added.

President Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to reflect on Christ’s life and emulate his virtues to restore the nation’s fortunes.

He called for the rejection of pride, resentment, division, and hatred, while embracing love, burden-sharing, and sacrifice.

“Good Friday is a challenge to all of us. It challenges us to be more compassionate, it challenges us to forgive, it challenges us to have mercy, not just with words, but with our hearts,” he said.

President Mahama said that the day challenges “us to serve, and to serve not for praise, but to serve in humility.”

“It challenges us to trust God, even when the night is dark and the path is hard,” he said

GNA