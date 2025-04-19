ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

  Sat, 19 Apr 2025
Headlines President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity
SAT, 19 APR 2025

President John Dramani Mahama has expressed optimism about Ghana’s economic future, promising recovery and prosperity for all.

Speaking at the Good Friday Miracle Service by the United Denominations Originating from the Lighthouse Group of Churches at the Black Star Square, Accra, President Mahama assured that Ghana’s economic situation would improve, with more opportunities ahead.

Drawing inspiration from Christ’s resurrection, President Mahama said Ghana would overcome discouragement, hardship, and fear.

“I believe with all my heart that our dear nation Ghana shall rise again. Our economy shall recover, our youth will find opportunity, our families will flourish and thrive,” he said.

The President emphasised that economic restoration required collective effort, urging churches, businesses, and communities to unite and act truthfully.

“But that restoration will require that all of us, government, churches, businesses, and communities, work together in unity and in truth. That will make our nation rise again,” he added.

President Mahama encouraged Ghanaians to reflect on Christ’s life and emulate his virtues to restore the nation’s fortunes.

He called for the rejection of pride, resentment, division, and hatred, while embracing love, burden-sharing, and sacrifice.

“Good Friday is a challenge to all of us. It challenges us to be more compassionate, it challenges us to forgive, it challenges us to have mercy, not just with words, but with our hearts,” he said.

President Mahama said that the day challenges “us to serve, and to serve not for praise, but to serve in humility.”

“It challenges us to trust God, even when the night is dark and the path is hard,” he said

GNA

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

35 minutes ago

Pastor Mensa Otabil, the Founder of the International Central Gospel Church (ICGC) 'You don't need much prayer, somebody to scream on you to get healing' — Pastor ...

2 hours ago

President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity President Mahama assures Ghanaians of economic recovery and prosperity 

2 hours ago

Mrs. Rita Akosua Awatey, Minister for Eastern Region E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

2 hours ago

Kwahu Business Forum: Well support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives and technical support — President Mahama Kwahu Business Forum: 'We'll support SMEs with targeted finance, tax incentives ...

2 hours ago

Dr. John Osae-Kwapong, a research fellow at the Ghana Centre for Democratic Development (CDD-Ghana) President Mahama trying to set new tone comparing what led to his loss in 2016 –...

2 hours ago

E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today E/R: President Mahama opens Kwahu Business Forum today

2 hours ago

Professor Ransford Gyampo, Acting CEO of the Ghana Shippers Authority Activate mouth cameras to protect President Mahama against bad press — Prof Gyam...

2 hours ago

Lead Convener of the One Ghana Movement, Senyo Hosi Foreigners building galamsey enclaves in our forests frightening — Senyo Hosi

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the horns — Senyo Hosi Galamsey: Ghana is a failing state; President Mahama must take the bull by the h...

2 hours ago

Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators Galamsey: Police arrest 39 suspects, impound 17 excavators

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line