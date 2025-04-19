E/R: REGSEC bans Wa Yaa Dorm festival in Somanya

The Eastern Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has placed a ban on the celebration of the newly introduced WA YAA DORM, WA YAA KLOWEM festival in Somanya, citing heightened security risks and the potential for clashes with an existing traditional event.

The decision follows a security assessment which revealed that the WA YAA DORM, WA YAA KLOWEM festival was scheduled to coincide with the grand durbar of the long-established Plau Kani festival, celebrated annually by the chiefs and people of Plau in Somanya.

According to REGSEC, both events were planned to take place along the same procession route on Saturday, April 19, 2025 — a situation that raised concerns about possible confrontations between festivalgoers. Reports of mounting tensions in the area further prompted the council to act swiftly.

Citing its mandate under the Security and Intelligence Agencies Act, 2020 (Act 1030), REGSEC officially prohibited the WA YAA DORM, WA YAA KLOWEM celebration on that date, emphasising that the move was necessary to safeguard public peace and security within the Yilo Krobo Municipality.

In a statement, REGSEC appealed to the organisers of the banned festival to adhere to the directive in the interest of maintaining harmony in the area.

Meanwhile, the Council has instructed the Ghana Police Service to maintain a strong security presence during the Plau Kani festival to ensure law and order throughout the celebrations and protect the safety of residents and visitors.