‘Cable thief’ electrocuted at ECG substation in Kumasi

A man believed to be in his late 30s has died by electrocution after allegedly attempting to steal an earth cable from an Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) substation at Adoato, near the Metro Mass Transit Station in the Ashanti Region.

The incident, which occurred in the early hours of Saturday, April 19, 2025, caused a power outage that affected multiple communities across Greater Kumasi.

According to Benjamin Obeng Antwi, Public Relations Officer for ECG Ashanti West, the deceased is suspected to have tampered with the earth cable at the substation, which led to the fatal shock.

This incident adds to a growing list of theft and vandalism cases targeting critical ECG infrastructure, including transformers, power cables, and protective components. The company has warned that such acts have dangerous and far-reaching consequences.

“We humbly appeal to the general public, especially individuals involved in this illegal act to desist from this illegal act, because this illegal acts affect the provision of stable power supply in the region and could also lead to the loss of lives as we saw this morning,” Obeng Antwi reiterated in an interview with Channel One News.

The Ashanti Regional Police Command has since been informed and is overseeing the removal of the body and launching an investigation. Meanwhile, ECG engineers are working urgently to restore electricity to affected customers.