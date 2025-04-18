W/R: 26 illegal miners arrested near Samreboi

The Police have arrested 26 individuals for illegal mining in a forest reserve near Samreboi in the Western Region.

The raid, carried out with intelligence support, is part of a broader effort to stop galamsey, which has caused severe environmental damage across Ghana.

The operation was led by multiple police units, including the Intelligence Directorate, CID, National Operations Directorate, and the Formed Police Unit. Officers stormed the mining site and detained six Chinese nationals, two Koreans and 18 Ghanaians suspected of working in the protected area.

Eight excavators were also confiscated, while five others were left behind due to transport difficulties. Additionally, officers seized two Toyota Hilux pickup trucks, a Toyota RAV4, four motorbikes, and various mining equipment linked to the illegal activity.

Authorities linked the site to Akonta Mining Company, owned by Bernard Antwi Boasiako, also known as Chairman Wontumi. His name has surfaced in discussions about illegal mining in Ghana.

Police found several mining tools and weapons at the scene, including pump-action guns, water pumps, excavators, payloaders, machetes, and vehicles. The environmental damage was severe, with vast sections of land destroyed and water bodies polluted.

The suspects remain in custody and will face legal proceedings soon.

Inspector General of Police Christian Tetteh Yohuno has reaffirmed the police's commitment to ending illegal mining and protecting Ghana's natural resources.