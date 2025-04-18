ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1

“Time will tell nothing” – Prof. Asare urges CJ’s removal

  Fri, 18 Apr 2025
Headlines A Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor Stephen Asare
FRI, 18 APR 2025
A Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor Stephen Asare

A Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor Stephen Asare, has taken a swipe at the Minority in Parliament over their stance on calls for Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to be retained despite multiple petitions demanding her removal.

Prof. Asare accused the Minority of inconsistency, pointing to previous instances where similar petitions led to the dismissal of top officials. He cited the cases of former CHRAJ boss Lauretta Lamptey and former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei as precedents.

“Time will tell nothing. We have always insisted on punishing wrongdoers,” Prof. Asare wrote on Facebook, suggesting that standards should not shift depending on the personalities involved.

He also reminded the public that Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh was once among those who pushed for Lamptey’s removal.

“What exactly has changed?” he asked.

Prof. Asare further criticized the idea of retaining a Chief Justice alleged to have engaged in private consultations with the President regarding appointments to the Supreme Court.

“We should retain a CJ who is in the backroom negotiating with a president on who should be on the Supreme Court? Because, what?” he quizzed.

His petition is one of three that have been forwarded to the Council of State by President John Mahama for advice, raising questions about the conduct of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.

Follow our WhatsApp channel for meaningful stories picked for your day.

Top Stories

1 minute ago

W/R: 26 illegal miners arrested near Samreboi W/R: 26 illegal miners arrested near Samreboi

2 hours ago

A Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor Stephen Asare “Time will tell nothing” – Prof. Asare urges CJ’s removal

2 hours ago

The Overlord of Mamprugu, His Royal Majesty Naa Bohaga Mahami Abdulai Sheriga Bawku crisis: 'If the State falter Mamprugu will take the necessary measures to ...

3 hours ago

AFP - BADRU KATUMBA Uganda plans law to bring back military trials for civilians

5 hours ago

Chief Justice, Gertrude Araba Esaaba Sackey Torkornoo Ghana’s Chief Justice faces possible suspension as Council of State confirms pri...

5 hours ago

GhanaPay Mobile Money has zero fees after E-Levy scrapping – could this pressure telcos to follow suit? GhanaPay Mobile Money has zero fees after E-Levy scrapping – could this pressure...

5 hours ago

NSA releases PIN codes for over 18,000 nurses and midwives for 2025/26 national service NSA releases PIN codes for over 18,000 nurses and midwives for 2025/26 national ...

5 hours ago

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh calls for forgiveness, peace and unity in Easter Messa...

6 hours ago

Member of Parliament for Weija-Gbawe Constituency, Hon. Jerry Ahmed Shaib Power outages: 'Weija-Gbawe residents sleeping in darkness for several days, tak...

6 hours ago

Ghana Police roll out nationwide security measures for 2025 Easter celebrations Ghana Police roll out nationwide security measures for 2025 Easter celebrations

Just in....

Does 2025 Budget inspire hope?

Started: 11-03-2025 | Ends: 01-06-2025
body-container-line