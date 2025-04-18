“Time will tell nothing” – Prof. Asare urges CJ’s removal

A Fellow at the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), Professor Stephen Asare, has taken a swipe at the Minority in Parliament over their stance on calls for Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo to be retained despite multiple petitions demanding her removal.

Prof. Asare accused the Minority of inconsistency, pointing to previous instances where similar petitions led to the dismissal of top officials. He cited the cases of former CHRAJ boss Lauretta Lamptey and former Electoral Commission Chairperson Charlotte Osei as precedents.

“Time will tell nothing. We have always insisted on punishing wrongdoers,” Prof. Asare wrote on Facebook, suggesting that standards should not shift depending on the personalities involved.

He also reminded the public that Minority Chief Whip Frank Annoh-Dompreh was once among those who pushed for Lamptey’s removal.

“What exactly has changed?” he asked.

Prof. Asare further criticized the idea of retaining a Chief Justice alleged to have engaged in private consultations with the President regarding appointments to the Supreme Court.

“We should retain a CJ who is in the backroom negotiating with a president on who should be on the Supreme Court? Because, what?” he quizzed.

His petition is one of three that have been forwarded to the Council of State by President John Mahama for advice, raising questions about the conduct of Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo.